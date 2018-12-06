Everybody Should Be Using a VPN — Here’s Why?

If you have anything to do online, your privacy or identity may by be at risk. You should really be concerned about your online safety just as you are conscious of keeping your house and the environment where you live secure and safe. There are a few basic steps you ought to take to protect your privacy and identity when you surf online. For instance, you should never use the same password two times, always make use of two-factor authentication, and keep yourself secure when you browse online with a secure VPN especially when you use public Wi-Fi or in a public domain. Without these Internet safety precautions, you may wake up one day to notice to your utter dismay that hackers have gained entrance into dozens of financial information of people in your name.

You are stupefied and wonder how on earth that happened. At such times it will dawn on you that you actually need to do a bit more to ensure your safety anytime you are online. Then, it will become clear to you why everybody should be using a reputable and secure VPN. Unless you have nothing to do online, you definitely need one to ensure your safety. There are many reasons why you need to use a VPN. We have discussed a few of them below.

Personal privacy has become a front line of battle in this current digital era. Everyone including local consumers, international organizations, and different public entities argue with one another over the right way to manage personal data. The emergence of terrorist attacks in recent times has made this recurrent problem of personal privacy and identity security ever more significant and imperative. The good news is that even as these incidences continue to be recorded at an alarming rate, there are currently many tools that digital consumers can access to stay away from identity theft or hack.

A VPN Solution

One of the most commonly used Internet security tools is a VPN. VPN which means Virtual Private Network, performs exactly what is connoted by the name. VPNs allow you to privately link up to a network while encrypting the data you transfer to prevent the other computers on the same network or your Internet Service Provider from accessing and reading your personal information. Some VPN services give you change to regulate to create an impression that you are browsing from a different location and with the use of a different technological device.

The great thing about VPNs is that they are easily accessible. They are also very simple to install and utilize. You see, these are one of the reasons why you should never compromise your safety online by browsing without a VPN.

VPN protect your privacy from your ISP and Government

With the nullification of FCC’s regulation that “Protects the Privacy of Customers of Broadband and Other Telecommunications Services, your ISP can disclose your browsing history to any organization or government agencies. They can also disclose your search history to third-party originations; track your activities online with unrecognizable cookies, and so on. What it means is that without protecting yourself online, your searchers and Internet activities may well be another money spinning machine for your ISP even when there is no security concern. The nullification means that your ISP can sell loads of your private information and get paid without prior notice to you.

This is why you frequently observe that the ads posted on your browsing page were sent because of the information gathered from your previous action online. They are sent with prior knowledge of your tastes and preferences. There are other things that could also be done with your data. It could also lead to blocking you out of certain websites, manipulating your browsing speed, and a lot of other threatening actions against you.

When you make use of a good quality VPN service, it limits greatly the amount of information about you that’ll be exposed to your ISP. This makes you more secure when you browse online because all your data is encrypted when you search online whether you are using a home WiFi or when you browse through a public hotspot. If you are residing in an area where access to certain pieces of information is restricted, you’ll be able to dodge local firewalls by browsing with other servers from different parts of the world.

You compromise your safety and privacy when you browse on Public WiFi!

Reliable VPN services will allow you to get securely connected to public WiFi. If you are not already aware of the danger and spend so much time on public WiFi, you should really have a re-think. It was found in 2014 that more than 50 per cent of those who browse on public WiFi exposed themselves to cybercrime. The number of people who used public Wifi affected by cybercrime has increased greatly since then.

Because any member of the public can connect to a public WiFi, hackers can also connect and gain access to your private data very easily. This way, they can gain access to your financial information or other sensitive information while you are chatting away on your device and drinking or eating in a public place. Whatever information you search online with Public WiFi be it the statement of your bank account, auto loan or your favorite stores are all hanging in cyberspace. It only takes a little effort for some disreputable persons near you to harness them. You never know, he may just be sitting right beside you. Beware!

Reputable and quality VPN services assist you to get safely connected by encrypting your connection or routing your traffic through an external server. A VPN can be used on roughly ten devices depending on the particular service provider. This saves you from accidentally getting connected with an unsecured phone.

VPNs can give you access to Geo-blocked contents

Some content is restricted to some geographical locations. Netflix and other streaming services are limited to some countries and you may not be able to access the services if you try to do so from non-permitted locations. VPNs let you have access to such websites irrespective of your location. VPN let you access to these websites through servers from different countries around the globe.

Your privacy is very significant, and because of the amount of personal information you share online every day, taking extra precaution to safeguard your self is very important. VPN services ensure that your risk is limited while enhancing your privacy and security. You now know why safeguarding your privacy with a reputable VPN service is a must-have for anybody who makes use of the Internet. In this digital age ant time, I doubt that there is ever anyone who doesn’t engage in one business/communication or the other online!