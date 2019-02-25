Everything about Android Betting Apps

Remember the days when Android users had a tough time finding relevant betting apps? Thank Google for permitting various gambling apps to be uploaded on its Google Play Store! Many operators are now able to cater to Android market majorly in the UK, Ireland, and France. Also, this has reduced the cost of promoting and maintaining Android apps that earlier relied on third-party channels. In this article, we aim to create general awareness about Android apps among all our information savvy readers. So what could better start to the discussion than peeping into its history!

Bit of Android Betting App History:

The main reason behind Google’s stance to not allow gambling apps was that they could not guarantee underage users were not accessing prohibited gaming apps. Android users only option was to download an APK file and manually keep them updated or end up using a mobile site instead of the actual app.

It was in early August of 2017 that Google finally approved the use of gambling apps involving real money. Developers having a valid license for the intended countries had to comply with their regulations only then they could upload apps to the Google Play store. This resulted in a tremendous opportunity to grow the Android app portfolio for gaming operators as well as improvements to the UX and overall functionality of already existing gaming apps.

What kind of betting apps exists?

To ensure the Android app distribution initiative reached greater audience different kinds of gambling apps, including slots, bingo, sports betting, poker, and casino games loaded with various features and services were launched. Let’s take a look.

Dedicated Slots apps:

Slots are so popular that despite being a casino game, they made it for their dedicated apps, free slots apps and also paid ones. Slots apps offer punters to indulge in various types of slot games like 3D slots,3-reel slots, 5-reel slots, and so on. Following the latest trends, slot apps are designed with flashy and colorful visuals that are appealing enough.

Poker apps

Poker is one of the most popular gambling games in the world, so poker variants like Texas Hold ‘em, 7 Card Stud, and so on are offered by legitimate poker apps like 888 Poker, William Hill, Ladbrokes, etc.

Sports betting apps

Many famous bookies have dedicated Android betting app for sports betting that can accept all kinds of bets. Any avid sports fan can choose from a wide variety of sports like Soccer, cricket, horse racing, tennis, etc and have more than an experience.

How to get Android betting apps running?

If you came searching for Android betting apps and wondering where to find, android betting apps on bookmakers.net are your apt solution. Android betting apps here are not only easy and quick to install but you can also find betting tips, attractive promotions, live betting and best of accumulators. Further, we also have a list of bookies where you can find apps that suits you.

Now how parts of installing betting apps for Android devices. There are two ways you can follow:

Go to the Google Play Store and download the app from there, most common and safest way! If somehow app is not allowed in the Google Play Store (it doesn’t mean that these apps are not trustworthy):

Download the app’s .apk file directly from the official bookie’s website.

Go to ‘Settings’—->‘Security.’

Select the checkbox to allow installation of apps from sources other than the Google Play Store.

Keep in mind for safety reasons do not download .apk files from anywhere else other than the official website.

After sorting “how to get betting apps on Android devices,” it’s time to understand what betting apps to choose for multiple payment methods, variety of games, latest security features, and of course bonuses and promotions. Here is our list of few recommended Android betting apps:

10Bet App:

Most trusted sites for over 15 years. It offers a vast range of sports (football, tennis, and basketball) and betting markets, mobile casino, most advanced features and some peculiarly attractive offers and promos.

BetVictor:

Bet Victor mobile app offers chances to win free spins in casino games and double deposit promotions. You can find all types of gambling including slots, casino games, and sports betting except poker.

William Hill:

It is well known as go-to sports betting app especially in the U.K. Created by a trusted company, William Hill offers to bet on casino games, poker, and slots with the latest security measures and an easy-to-use interface.

Bet365:

It is a well-known Android sport betting app with user-friendly features like cash out, live streaming, in-play betting. It also supports all types of casino games including slots and poker.

888Sports:

888 Sports mobile app for Android devices is an excellent package with fantastic poker and casino games and a plethora of features like live betting, massive selection of games and tons of promotions and bonuses.

Ladbrokes:

Another favorite brand in the gambling industry, which supports all types of gambling. They are best known for being a fantastic betting app for football, and you can try their equally excellent casino and poker apps. Besides, both new and dedicated players can benefit from some fantastic bonuses and promotions.

Unibet:

It is a trusted gambling company, ensuring all your transactions and information is kept safe. They offer fantastic promotions, a wide range of games, intuitive interface, and reliable software.