Everything You Need to Know Before Going Abroad

Just deciding to get away from it all and going is not as simple as everyone imagines it to be. The logistics involved in traveling, especially abroad, include many things that any foreign traveler must take into consideration before they embark on an adventure overseas.

Have a basic understanding of the native language

The basic components of any language such as “hello” and being able to fill in the phrase “where is…” in the local vernacular are mandatory for any traveler who is from another country. Sometimes though, there are more urgent situations that arise like medical emergencies where it is not the best time to be fumbling for the right words. So, before you leave, experiment with different translation apps on your phone and choose the one you feel comfortable using even in a situation that may only give you moments to communicate with a local resident. You can begin with several including iTranslate, Google Translate, and TripLingo, which are all available through iTunes.

Consider additional health and travel insurance

Many people are unaware that they can purchase short-term health insurance policies strictly designed for international travel. First, take a look at your current health insurance policy coverage. You may have overlooked the fact that you are already covered for traveling overseas. Similarly, travel insurance is designed to ensure that if money or other valuables are stolen while traveling, that they are insured under a policy that directly covers those items and either have your money refunded to you and even the cost of the travel as well if for any reason a vacation may have to be cut short.

Fees for entering and exiting countries

Most everyone is well aware of the need for a tourist visa when they travel, but many travelers do not realize there is a possibility of being charged both an entrance and exit fee in certain countries. This usually depends on the length of time an international tourist stays in that country. The duration of time varies from several weeks to approximately 90 days before what is referred to as a reciprocity fee is charged. Unless you are aware of these fees, you will be told about them at the point in which you try to enter or exit where you will be asked to produce a receipt proving you paid the fee. Simply researching what those fees are through the Consular Information Program will give any international traveler the information they need on the country they will visit regarding the additional entrance and exit fees.

Get your finances ready

Nothing could be more important than making sure all your finances are in order before you begin traveling overseas. This includes researching the current exchange rate based on currencies from the visiting country and yours. Also, choose several credit cards to take and then call the credit card companies and make them aware you will be traveling abroad. Many credit card companies will freeze cards on the basis of incoming foreign transactions to an account. They can note your travel on the account and this will be avoided. It is also a good idea to take advantage of an international money transfer in advance to relatives or friends in case of unforeseen issues while you are in transit. This can be done at any Western Union office whether you send money to Pakistan or anywhere else in the world. Travelers’ checks are also still an option, but many places do not accept them anymore as a form of currency and may also have an unfavorable exchange rate which could cost you more money than you anticipated during your travels.

Driving While Abroad

Without realizing it, many overseas travelers hop into a rental vehicle and do not realize they need to register with the country they are driving in. In most foreign countries, it is illegal to drive without a valid license from the issuing country; the U.S. or other driver’s license is not a recognized form of identification. If your intention is to rent a vehicle and do your own driving, then a temporary International Driving Permit application must be completed. These can be obtained through your own vehicle insurance company. Additionally, the rules of a foreign country’s roads are different, including which side you may have to drive on, so it is wise to research those rules and write them down for future reference.