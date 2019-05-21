Everything you need to know about small loans before getting one

Before you actually go out and apply for a loan, it is important to educate yourself on the various steps of the process. When you begin conversations with lenders, there are several different pieces of information that you will need to provide. By doing some of the legwork beforehand, and gaining the awareness of what you should expect, you will greatly simplify the loan application process.

The most prominent piece of information that you will need to have available is your credit history. This is essentially a measure of your trustworthiness in the eyes of the lender, and can give them a gauge on how risky it will be to finance your loan. A higher credit score will give you better odds of being approved for a loan, and can help secure things like a lower interest rate. You should take a look at your credit reports before you apply for a loan to verify the information is correct. If there are any errors in the report, it could be lowering your credit score unnecessarily. This could have a negative impact on your rates or even prevent you from being approved.

Your household income is another area to have prepared for the lender. They will want to see proof that you bring in enough money to pay off your loan. This includes your main source of income, but also any additional sources such as a spouse’s income or a secondary job. Make sure to gather recent pay stubs and W-2 forms from your employer if you work for a company. If you are self-employed, instead you will need to provide your tax returns going back for at least a couple of years.

Lenders will also be looking your monthly payments and other obligations that you have. Things like car payments, mortgages, or rent are ongoing payments that you will be making for the foreseeable future. By comparing these obligations with your monthly income, lenders can see how realistic it will be for you to take on additional payments if approved for a loan.

On a different note from payments and obligations are the assets that you own. Your assets are things that retain a certain value and are worth something monetarily. Some examples of assets would include property or stock holdings in investment accounts. Assets are a part of the calculation of your net worth, and are a positive in the equation of your financial health.

The other side of this calculation is liability. Liabilities are a negative to your net worth, and represent financial obligations as discussed above. By subtracting the total value of your liabilities from your assets, you can find the number associated with your net worth. This value is another key measurement to have prepared in order to have a well-rounded grasp on your financial situation.

Applying for a loan can seem like an overwhelming task, but it doesn’t have to be! By doing some research and preparation before speaking with a lender, you will be well-equipped to provide the information they need. Looking into the areas discussed here is a great starting point to get you on track to get the loan you need at an attractive rate.