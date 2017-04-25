Examining How a Gross Receipts Tax Would Affect Oregon’s Businesses

Oregon’s Measure 97 on the ballot in November 2016 would have created a 2.5 percent tax on all sales above 25 million dollars for C corporations. It failed because it would have been the biggest tax hike in Oregon’s history. After that measure failed, State Senator Mark Hass proposed another version of the gross receipts tax. Let’s look at how a gross receipts tax would affect Oregon’s businesses based on the impact the tax has had in other states.

An Overview of the Gross Receipts Tax

A gross receipts tax is a tax on the gross or total revenues of a business. Gross receipts taxes can be called gross excise taxes. It is compared to a sales tax, but instead of being paid by the consumer, it is paid by the business, though these costs are always passed on to the consumer. The term “pyramiding” refers to the gross receipts tax being paid at every step of the production cycle from raw material supplier to distributor.

Why Oregon Is Considering a Gross Receipts Tax

The gross receipts tax was proposed in Oregon to increase the share of income taxes paid by businesses. Gross receipts taxes were popular in the 1930s, but fell out of favor due to the non-neutrality inherent in their structure. Four states that still had the gross receipts tax until recently, namely New Jersey, Michigan, Indiana and Kentucky, eliminated it altogether. The challenges they faced administering it like verifying compliance and dealing with litigation were not worth it compared to sales taxes or income taxes.

Unlike a sales tax, the gross receipts tax isn’t seen as a line item on the receipt; voters are unlikely to protest it or changes in its rate. State governments support gross receipts taxes since it guarantees a form of revenue. Income tax receipts rise and fall over time, whereas gross receipts taxes cannot be reduced by buying supplies in advance or paying bonuses to employees.

The Impact of a Gross Receipts Tax

Since the gross receipts tax is paid by each level of the distribution chain for a product or service, it encourages companies to buy their suppliers and integrate vertically. This affects small businesses in more ways than many might imagine and can put intense pressure on them, especially for those who have to deal with small margins. Consumers will face higher prices, and this raises costs for the poor who are least able to pay them.

For many small businesses, the risk of paying a 2.5% tax on all sales over $25 million dollars regardless of their actual profit margin gives them a major reason not to expand, such as not opening a second franchise. Startups that are selling products, but not making a profit may fail before they ever make a profit due to this tax.

Because gross receipts tax is paid by the business before owners pay personal income taxes on what remains, the gross receipts tax creates double taxation for family businesses. For businesses selling in high volume and low margin like grocers, car dealers, gas stations, wholesalers and farmers, it makes the difference between profitability and bankruptcy. This is why Costco has opposed the gross receipts tax – the tax would wipe out their 2.5% operating profit margin.

Businesses have to pay taxes on their supplies, raw materials and equipment under a gross receipts tax. Those businesses that cannot move those transactions in-house could save money by buying them from out of state suppliers. Oregon businesses would raise prices to make up for the gross receipts tax, leading to companies buying from cheaper out of state suppliers.

Small businesses under a gross receipts tax would face serious pressure to reduce payroll costs they could not deduct under that tax. You would see companies buying voice transcription software instead of hiring transcriptionists, firing employees to rely on contract and day labor and running as lean an operation as possible.

Conclusion

The gross receipts tax has the potential to raise income taxes on businesses and generate a steady stream of income for the state. However, it will raise prices for consumers, and this will lead to many businesses no longer buying from their peers to save money. A gross receipts tax will wipe out the profit margins for many small businesses and large ones with narrow margins. It will lead those businesses that remain to reduce overhead costs and payroll in order to stay open. The end result of a gross receipts tax is to drag down Oregon’s economy.