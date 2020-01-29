Exciting Charity Team Building Events Your Team Will Love!

One of the most popular team building event categories this decade has been CSR-driven charity team building. Companies are always looking for ways to giveback to the community – and to inspire and bond their team.

Our lineup of 20 different charitable team-building programs addresses both of these desired goals with fun, impactful, and fulfilling programs that focus on teamwork, trust, and communication that result in a major donation the people in need.

Giving back has never been this fun and fulfilling! Over the years, Best Corporate Events has developed a great lineup of charity team building events and has built long-lasting relations with top local and national philanthropic organizations who use their expertise to handle the distribution of the donated items.

Our Corporate charity events can be delivered anywhere in North America and feature group bonding activities designed to boost team spirit and unity while helping less fortunate members of your community.

The Charity team building we deliver includes corporate team building activities, and games plus trivia and photo/video challenges team receive on iPads we provide, load with apps we’ve developed. The points resulting from the competition are used to purchase the items for donation to local and national charities. Depending upon the program, the donated items can be for the benefit of…

– Overseas soldiers

– Kids with Cancer

– Homeless men, women, and families

– Disabled veterans

– Foster children

– The elder

– Alzheimer’s patients

– Underfunded schools

– The physically challenged

– Supplies to teachers

– Children’s music programs

– Items for STEM programs

– Food for soup kitchens and food banks

– And more

Corporate charity events lead the way in team building at Best Corporate Events and we have designed and trademarked some of the top Charity team building events in the industry including:

Bike Build Donation®

Donation Nation™

Build-a-Guitar®

Helping the Homeless

We Care For Schools

Build-a-Wheelchair®

Bears and Blankets

Project Alzheimer’s

STEM Backpacks for Kids

Build-a-Rollator™

Minute 2 Win It for Charity

Fostering Hope™

Build-a-Green Machine

Locate & Donate SmartHunt®

Kids Rock!™

Operation Toy Donation

Charity Game Show

Mini-Golf Build & Food Donation

Operation Military Care

Best Corporate Events is the largest, nationwide, high-tech, charitable team building company in America. We are also the highest-rated Event Organizers in the nation with a customer TrustScore of 9.9/10.

The production, coordination, facilitation of our programs is of utmost importance to the attendees, but the purchasing, warehousing and timely shipping of the items to be built and assembled for donation by the participants is also very important to consistently deliver very successful programs.

The last, and equally important, aspect of these fun and rewarding CSR corporate charity events is our coordination with the most reputable, charitable organization across America. These organizations are responsible for getting the items to the most deserving people.