Exhibits To Visit in Vegas

“Las Vegas” or “Vegas” is one of the most lavish cities in the whole world. The first thing that comes to mind upon hearing the name of this place is casinos, gambling, fine dining, and 24-hour entertainment. As they say, one cannot run out of things to do while in Vegas.

For visitors, there are always a lot of things to do while in Vegas. If you do choose to visit, here are some places or exhibits to visit:

The Bodies Exhibition

Indeed, the Bodies exhibition is not for the faint of heart. It showcases real-life bodies that are dissected and preserved. The displays are composed of corpses in various poses and show how a human body grows and develops. People may even see different body systems and internal organs.

Some may find it disgusting for now. Nonetheless, even the young ones attest that there is plenty to learn in this exhibit. Still, a friendly reminder, the Bodies Exhibition is not for those who easily squirm. A mere sight of it might want to make you run away immediately.

The Neon Museum

Las Vegas’s joint clubs are home to various businesses that use bright, neon signages for promotion. Of course, some of these places have already closed down or changed their signs. Still, the Neon Museum was able to preserve and keep most of them. Hence, the name.

Coming into this museum feels like a trip down memory lane, primarily upon seeing the original signboards of old retro casinos like the Golden Nugget and Sahara.

Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition

The exhibit showcases the countless memorabilia from the original Titanic, not the movie remake. Some items like luggage, whistles, and floor tiles from the ship’s smoking room are displayed. These priceless collections were recovered from about two and a half miles below the surface of the North Atlantic where it sank.

Some are re-created like the famous Grand Staircase of Titanic. Museum-goers have described the experience as a blast from the past as it teaches everyone countless things about what transpired on April 12, 1912. They would also learn what made the “practically unsinkable” ship, perish.

Ticket Price: $19

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N

The Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N is the ultimate haven for movie fans. It houses some of the most prestigious memorabilia and collectibles from the movie. Witness Captain America’s Suit and Black Widow’s uniform on display.

It also features an interactive and educational exhibit where tourists may experience what it is like to be in the world of the Avengers.

Ticket Price: $24 to $34

See, the world of Las Vegas City, Nevada, is not only a place for gambling and exceptional dining experiences. It also shares a whole new world of education and learning through various exhibits.