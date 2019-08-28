What to Expect When Meeting with a Personal Injury Lawyer

If you have been injured in an accident, you have probably experienced the frustration of dealing with your insurance company. The state of New York has a no-fault insurance rule, which means that a person’s own insurance company pays their bills when they have an accident, no matter who caused the crash. Insurance companies don’t like this rule as they have to pay every time a client has an accident. Insurance companies may be even more tight-fisted than usual in states that have no-fault insurance rules. It is always a good idea to meet with an attorney before you accept the insurance company’s offer. Fortunately, Daniel A Kalish – Personal Injury Lawyer in White Plains has the experience and know-how to negotiate with insurance companies on your behalf.

What to Bring to Your First Meeting with an Attorney

When you call a lawyer’s office to arrange for your free consultation, you will be asked for some basic information about your case and schedule your appointment. When you come to your meeting, be sure to bring a copy of the accident report with you, as well as any pictures you have of the accident, your car or your injuries. Bring any names and phone numbers you have of witnesses as well as the contact information of the other driver.

Bring all medical bills that you have, including receipts for any medications you have taken as a result of the accident, no matter if it is prescription or over the counter. Be sure to bring medical reports detailing any future treatment you may need. Bring a letter from the HR department of your company on company letterhead detailing the number of hours you have missed from work. If you have been to a mental health professional, be sure to bring a letter from them detailing any emotional pain and suffering you have endured as a result of the accident.

Questions Your Attorney May Have

After reviewing the evidence that you provide, your attorney is likely to ask you some questions about how your injury is affecting your life. They will ask about any life events that you have missed and the way your injuries affect your daily life.

If you already have an offer from the insurance company, the attorney will be able to tell you whether or not it is a reasonable offer. You will then discuss what a reasonable offer would be. Your attorney will have a good idea of how much money is standard in cases like yours, and they will know what facts to bring up in they need to ask for more money and they will know what negotiation tactics will work with an insurance company.

If you contacted the attorney before filing a claim, your attorney will contact the insurance company on your behalf. An insurance company has 15 days to acknowledge your claim, 15 days after that to investigate the claim and 15 days after that to make you a settlement offer. Once you and your attorney have accepted an amount, they have 30 days to pay you, your attorney should communicate with you every step of the way.

Insurance companies may be hard to reason with, but a good attorney can convince them to see your side of the story. Be sure to choose an attorney with a stellar reputation with the state Bar Association . A good insurance settlement may not really make up for having an accident, but it can soften the blow and let you move forward.

*Authoritative Sources:

http://www.nysba.org/