Expert Geologist to Host Hikes & Talks at Central Oregon Parks June 2-4

Join geology expert Robert J. Lillie for a series of weekend programs June 2-4 that explore the geology of central Oregon’s state parks and other natural areas. Lillie will lead two guided hikes and two sunset presentations that draw on his experience as a former geosciences professor at Oregon State University.

Participants will consider the paradox of Oregon’s landscape: the same destructive geological forces that threaten our lives, such as earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, also form the state’s spectacular mountains, valleys and coastlines. Lillie’s programs are based on research published in his 2015 book, “Beauty from the Beast: Plate Tectonics and the Landscapes of Oregon State Parks.” To make this information come alive, his presentations will focus on the formation of features located within central and eastern Oregon state parks.

Evening Campground presentations are scheduled at 8:30pm Friday, June 2 at Tumalo State Park and Saturday, June 3 at LaPine State Park.

Guided geology hikes are scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 3 at Prineville Reservoir State Park and Sunday, June 4 at The Cove Palisades State Park. The Prineville hike meets at the Eagle’s Nest Amphitheater across from the registration booth. The Cove Palisades hike starts at the kiosk at the entrance to the Crooked River Campground.

For information, contact Jill Nishball at 503-551-8958 or jill.nishball@oregon.gov.