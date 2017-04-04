Explore What Makes Us Human at TEDxBend 2017 May 13

Tickets Release April 7

TEDxBend tickets go on sale April 7 at 5pm at TEDxBend.com. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, May 13 at Bend Senior High School. Join us as we explore what makes us human including ideas about what drives us as human beings, the critical impact and intersection of people and the economy, the natural world, global issues, and technology.

For the past five years, tickets to TEDxBend have sold out quickly, leaving many unable to attend the live event. In order to better meet demand and encourage greater engagement within the TEDxBend community, we have evolved the event to include a full day – a morning and an afternoon session – each featuring unique speakers and performances. Attendees can purchase tickets on TEDxBend.com for either the morning session, the afternoon session, or both. Speakers for each event will be announced April 1st allowing time to decide which session or sessions to attend. Included in the price of the ticket this year is a dynamic and fun lunch festival complete with entertainment, food carts and ample opportunities for morning and afternoon session attendees to reflect on what they’ve experience and anticipate what’s to come.

Other new features this year include a 75-minute interaction break during each of the sessions allowing attendees to mingle via lightly facilitated conversations about the program and ideas shared at TEDxBend. After the event, TEDxBend and our community partners will host community meet-ups providing a more intimate chance for attendees to discuss what inspired and delighted them from the day.

NEW WEBSITE!

As TEDxBend evolves into a year-round event featuring monthly salon-style events in addition to our larger main event, we’ve redesigned and enhanced our website to include information and registration for upcoming events, past speakers, our community partners, opportunities to collaborate, and videos from past TEDxBend talks. Plus, we’ve got a lively blog featuring interviews with past speakers, community partner highlights and much more.

Dive in for loads of inspiring content and be sure to sign up for our newsletter so you never miss a beat.

As a result of these changes, TEDxBend will be able to bring even more ideas worth spreading to the stage with 17 speakers plus performers, and many more opportunities to get a ticket to the event. In addition, our total audience size for each session will be about 25% smaller than past years, which means more ease of movement in and out of the auditorium and fewer lines.

We are dedicated to continuing the traditional of delivering a high-quality production with amazing sponsored food and beverages, a signature take-away gift from our partners, diverse and intriguing speakers, and soulful entertainment.

We are excited about the new format and can’t wait to see you at TEDxBend 2017 on May 13th at Bend Senior High School.

Sponsor a Student ! The day before the tickets go on sale, 110 Youth Sponsored Tickets for each half-day session will be released. Purchase one ticket for yourself AND one ticket for a youth attendee. We will distribute the youth tickets to Central Oregon high school and college students. Youth Sponsored Tickets will be available until they sell out.

Scholarship Tickets: New this year we are offering select scholarship seats, available by application, for attendees who require financial assistance. More information will be available on our website beginning April 4th. TEDxBend.com

Be a TEDxBend partner.

TEDxBend is a collaborative project that we are investing in together. Please consider partnering with TEDxBend 2017. We recognize that a strong, flourishing partnership is not a mechanical process; it’s an organic one. We strive to create conditions—through conversation, inspiration and action—under which TEDxBend thrives. Our partnerships make a difference and ultimately Central Oregon is infused with possibility.

If you would like to be a TEDxBend Sponsor, please contact our Partnerships Chair, Erin Hansen.

Erin Hansen | PARTNERSHIPS CO-CHAIR

About TED

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, usually in the form of short, powerful talks (18 minutes or fewer) delivered by today’s leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED’s annual conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, and made available, free, on TED.com. TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, Nandan Nilekani, Philippe Starck, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Sal Khan and Daniel Kahneman.

TED’s open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; the Open Translation Project, which provides subtitles and interactive transcripts as well as translations from thousands of volunteers worldwide; the educational initiative TED-Ed; the annual million-dollar TED Prize, which funds exceptional individuals with a “wish,” or idea, to create change in the world; TEDx, which provides licenses to thousands of individuals and groups who host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; and the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities.

About TEDx, x = independently organized event

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)

About TEDxBend

Sparked by the celebrated TED conferences worldwide, TEDxBend is our very own locally-organized event featuring a dozen talks, demonstrations, and performances under 18 minutes each. TED and TEDxBend are 501(c)(3) nonprofits devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading.

