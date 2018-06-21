Facebook Community Boost Announces Nine New US Cities

Since March, we’ve been traveling around the country to bring digital skills training to communities with our Facebook Community Boost program. We’re inspired by what small businesses have been able to do using Facebook, but we want to do more – particularly for those who are transitioning to work requiring more digital skills. That’s why we recently pledged to train 1 million US business owners and equip more people with the digital skills they need to compete in today’s workplace by 2020, #BoostTogether.

As part of #BoostTogether, we’re expanding the Facebook Community Boost to 50 cities across the US by the end of 2018. Today, we’re excited to announce the next nine cities and dates of our 50 city US tour:

New Orleans, LA – August 7-9

Seattle, WA – October 15-17

Indianapolis, IA – October 18-19

Redmond, OR – October 23-24

Baltimore, MD – November 12-13

Charlotte, NC – November 28-29

Springfield, IL – December 3-4

Little Rock, AR – December 11-12

Miami, FL – December 18-20

As our COO Sheryl Sandberg has said, if we want our economies to grow and our communities to thrive, we need to keep investing in people today. People deserve the support they need to find great jobs and grow their businesses.

Alongside our community partners, our team is committed to investing in small businesses and the communities they serve. Learn more about how we plan to #BoostTogether at: https://www.facebook.com/boosttogether or visit facebook.com/communityboost, where you can stay up to date with the latest city announcement, news, and program announcements.