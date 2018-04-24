As Facebook Faces Data Harvesting Scandal, How Can Businesses Use Social Media For Good?

It is thought that 87 million users hav e had their Facebook data harvested by Cambridge Analytica, but the truth is that anyone who has signed up to social media is at risk. That’s almost 3 billion people worldwide, whose information could be compromised. While Cambridge Analytica used the data obtained to influence election results, the potential of using social media for good is so much greater. As a business owner, your online presence and reputation is paramount, so why not use your influence to start a charity campaign and show the power of online marketing to do good?

The Importance of an Online Presence

Social media allows you to advertise to millions of people all at once and specifically to reach only those within your target market. This is how a single app that reached only 270,000 people was able to compromise the data of 87 million. However, this doesn’t have to be done with malicious intent.

Since you are reaching so many people, you need to build a positive image. For instance, executive producer Broidy uses his Instagram to promote his movies as well as the positive messages that underpin them. This will reach not only his followers, but the followers of those who share his posts and anyone who sees his sponsored content. He has tailored his posts to give an uplifting message, which resonates with his fans.

Restoring Reputation and Trust

Trust among the public is experiencing a low right now. Politicians and top CEOs are being portrayed by the media as corrupt and many people are concerned about their information being available to special interest groups. There is an appetite out there for a company that can prove itself trustworthy and motivated by the right reasons.

Launch a campaign that solidifies your commitment to ethical practices. Whether this is donating a proportion of your profits to charity or using your products to raise awareness of an issue, you can use your platform for good. Even small businesses with any kind of online following have influence over the public’s trust in private companies.

Picking a Relevant Cause

Choosing the right charity can be a difficult process, since there are so many great ones to choose from. You need to find something you are truly passionate about because insincerity shows even online. Find something that is related to your products. For instance, a paper company might want to plant trees or a fashion company might want to improve the conditions of sweatshop workers. If you are a locally based business, consider tackling an issue that is prevalent in your area as this will appeal the most to your customer base.

Carrying out philanthropic work shouldn’t be viewed cynically. You have a platform and influence, which means you have responsibility. In a world of negativity and low trust, be a shining beacon for ethical practices. Social media can be the perfect way to launch a campaign and rally the masses for a good cause.