FACT Financial Investigations LLC to Offer Complimentary Seminars & Webinars to Shine the Spotlight on Fraud

International Fraud Awareness Week kicks off November 12 worldwide

Fraud costs organizations worldwide an estimated five percent of their annual revenues, according to a study conducted by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE). The ACFE’s 2016 Report to the Nations on Occupational Fraud and Abuse analyzed 2,410 occupational fraud cases that caused a total loss of more than $6.3 billion.

The seriousness of the global fraud problem is why FACT Financial Investigations LLC announced that it will be participating in International Fraud Awareness Week, November 12-18, as an official supporter to promote anti-fraud awareness and education. The movement, known commonly as Fraud Week, champions the need to proactively fight fraud and help safeguard business and investments from the growing fraud problem.

FACT Financial Investigations LLC joins hundreds of organizations who have partnered with the ACFE, the world’s largest anti-fraud organization and premier provider of anti-fraud training and education, for the yearly Fraud Week campaign.

During Fraud Week and throughout the rest of 2017, FACT Financial Investigations LLC will be hosting fraud awareness training seminars/webinars on workplace fraud (embezzlement, employee investigations), construction fraud, contract compliance and conducting employee training to increase levels of fraud awareness within organizations in our Central Oregon business community as well as offering community seminars for the general public on scams, fraud and identity theft highlighting how individuals can protect themselves from becoming a victim.

For a complete schedule of events or to request complimentary fraud training for your organization or association, please email Melissa@Factfinancialinvestigations.com.

When It Comes To Your Money, You Need To Know Facts.

ACFE President James D. Ratley, CFE, said that the support of organizations around the world helps make Fraud Week an effective tool in raising anti-fraud awareness.

“The latest statistics tell us that fraud isn’t going away, and companies that don’t have protective measures in place stand to lose the most,” Ratley said. “That’s why it is reassuring to me to see so many businesses, agencies, universities and other organizations involved in the Fraud Week movement. The first step in combating fraud is raising awareness worldwide that it is a serious problem that requires a proactive approach toward preventing it.”

“Since our first Fraud Week more than ten years ago, the movement continues to grow,” Ratley said. “I heartily thank all of the supporters of Fraud Week for making it what it is today.”

For more information about increasing awareness and reducing the risk of fraud during International Fraud Awareness Week, visit FraudWeek.com.

The 2016 Report to the Nations is available for download online at ACFE.com/RTTN