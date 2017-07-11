Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards to Host Solar Eclipse Festival & Viewing Party

(Photo courtesy of Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards)

Central Oregon vineyard and winery to celebrate eclipse with wine tastings, music and camping.

In honor of this summer’s greatly anticipated total solar eclipse and Central Oregon’s premier viewing location within the eclipse’s path of totality, Faith, Hope, and Charity Vineyards will celebrate vineyard-style, with the Faith Hope and Charity Festival & Viewing Party on August 18-21.

Faith, Hope, and Charity Vineyards, located in Terrebonne, Oregon lies directly in the “path of totality,” the narrow region that will allow for a full 2.2 minutes of darkness beginning around 10:19am. The Vineyards, with its already breathtaking Three Sisters mountain range and Smith Rock views, will be a unique place to witness this once in a lifetime event.

“The Vineyards are nestled among 312 acres of prime Central Oregon agricultural land and our 15-acre vineyard is ideally located to experience the 2017 Solar Eclipse,” said vineyard owner Cindy Grossman. “This is a wonderful opportunity for friends and families to make lifetime memories together.”

The outdoor festival and marketplace, set for Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20, will feature main stage live music performances; food trucks; wine tastings; beer; sangria, cider and non-alcoholic beverages; meals by Faith, Hope, and Charity Vineyards and yard games. Festival goers who opt to purchase a multi-day pass will receive limited edition Vineyard Solar Eclipse viewing glasses, t-shirts and commemorative wine glasses.

Amenities include porta-potties, 24-hour security, ample pet areas, additional parking, access to potable water and panoramic Cascade Mountain views. Four-night campsite rentals will be available from Thursday, Aug. 18 through Tuesday, Aug. 22, and one-night tent rentals will be available Sunday, August 20. Visit www.fhceclipse.com for reservations.

Festival band lineup includes:

JuJu Eyeball

John Hoover

Mango Stew

Reno and Cindy

Opal Springs Boys

www.faithhopeandcharityevents.com