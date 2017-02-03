Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards Redmond Business of the Year

Photo Roger and Cindy Grossmann show the award they won as the Redmond Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Year

Deschutes County’s original vineyard and winery has been chosen Business of the Year by the Redmond Chamber of Commerce.

Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards (FHC) was honored Friday, January 13, during the chamber’s annual awards banquet at Eagle Crest Convention Center. The company, owned by Cindy and Roger Grossmann, has grown steadily since planting its first grapes in 2010.

Outgoing 2016 chamber president Brenda Kelly congratulated the couple for being key players in the area’s agribusiness industry, saying they have shown “what hard work can accomplish. Yes, you can grow grapes in Central Oregon.”

Kelly added that FHC has helped the local community with several thousand dollars of charitable giving each year.

The vineyard on 312 acres is 11 miles west of Terrebonne. There are 15 acres of grapes and plans to plant more in the future. Fame in the industry has come quickly with awards for several entries on its wine list, including Sunset Magazine’s International Gold Medal Award for FHC’s Vignole white wine.

“We’ve never worked this hard,” Cindy said of the venture, which came after the Grossmanns thought they had retired. “(Success) has exceeded expectations.”

A trip to Sunriver Resort kindled interest in the beauty of Central Oregon and the couple decided to move to the West after 28 years as Illinois residents. Cindy is a long-time general contractor, and remains in that role today, while her husband is a successful sales representative who continues to market safety hardware in addition to handling vineyard duties. He had an early connection with the natural world, working as a fishing guide in Minnesota to put himself through college.

They had no plans to open a vineyard and winery, Cindy acknowledged, saying they bought the land because they had fallen in love with its setting.

“We knew nothing about farming,” she said. “We wondered what crop we could grow to bring people to Terrebonne.”

She was familiar with the University of Minnesota’s research into cold hardy grapes and believed they could thrive in Deschutes County’s climate. In addition to producing their own grapes, the Grossmanns purchase more from growers near The Dalles, Amity, Redmond and Smith Rock.

“We concentrate on our locally grown, but our volume isn’t enough,” Cindy explained.

They offer white and red wines at the vineyards tasting room at 70450 NW Lower Valley Road. Whites include peach sangria, pomegranate-cranberry sangria, a white blend, 2015 Voignier and 2014 Vignoles. The reds are a 2013 Frontenac, 2013 Marchal Foch, 2011 Pinot Noir, 2012 barber and 2008 Merlot.

The site includes more than wine. Those who venture to the vineyard, which has a stunning view of Smith Rock State Park’s crags, can enjoy food ranging from cheese platters, fondue, soups and sandwiches to pizza. A special sit-down dinner is planned for Valentine’s Day and is billed as a Chocolate Extravaganza.

Real estate is part of the menu, too. The Grossmanns’ property includes six five-acre home lots for sale priced from $373,000 to $559,000. With views of the Cascade Mountains and gently rolling farmland, those who purchase properties will receive one year of gold wine club membership and will be able to take part in many activities at the vineyard, free tastings for up to four guests and quarterly wine club pick-up parties that give members first access to newly released wines.

Also for sale on the property are 116 acres of land for agricultural production including

water rights.

“We’d love to see hops and a brewery operation — something to complement our agriculture operation,” Cindy said.

Construction of a guest ranch is another goal which will proceed when financing partners are found. It will include five cottages and five additional guest suites in a lodge.

The Grossmanns currently have their grapes crushed in Medford. However, they are looking for investors to help finance an estimated $15 million to $20 million production facility on the FHC site.

The vineyard employs eight to nine people during the summer and three during winter months. Cindy said they have frequent customers from Seattle, California and the Willamette Valley.

Besides optimizing their sales, the couple says they have given up to $30,000 annually in charitable donations to local nonprofits. Frequent recipients are the KIDS Center, Family Access Network, Bright Side Animal Center and Fred Hutch cancer research. The Crush Cancer Run with events of 5 kilometers, 10 kilometers and a half-marathon is scheduled each September.

Between November 11 and December 11, 2016 the Grossmanns organized a collection of food, magazines, toiletries and other items for U.S. military personnel serving overseas. The Oregon National Guard helped distribute the four pallets

of goods.

The FHC grapes are close to organic, but because of what Cindy calls drift of pesticides from nearby farms they cannot market themselves as truly organic.

“We are natural and sustainable,” she said.

Although believing they had once retired — Roger jokes that he flunked retirement — the couple now works on what amounts to a labor of love.

Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards and Winery

70450 NW Lower Valley Road, Terrebonne. 541-350-5384

www.faithhopeandcharityevents.com

Owners: Cindy and Roger Grossmann.

Number of employees: 8-9 during summer,3 during winter.

Product/Service: Red and white wines, home sites for sale, agricultural acreage for sale.

Hot news: Their new website was redesigned by Shawn Peschel, owner of High Plains Digital Marketing and Design and went live on January 23.

Outlook for growth: Plans include building a $15 million to $20 million production facility to crush grapes on site.

