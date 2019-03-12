Families Invited to Learn About Youth Suicide Prevention

Local leaders urge families, students and community members to learn more about youth suicide prevention during a series of interactive Hope, Help & Heal events set to take place in the coming weeks throughout the Central Oregon region starting with a March 12 event at La Pine High School.

These free Hope, Help & Heal events will empower parents and students to talk about suicide and depression in productive, meaningful ways and offer help in finding supportive resources. The events will include mental health professionals, community and school resources, student panelists, interactive break-out sessions and community members who have been impacted by youth suicide.

“Suicide is a serious and preventable public health issue in Central Oregon,” said Whitney Schumacher, Suicide Prevention coordinator with Deschutes County Health Services. “We believe parents and community members will leave these events feeling hopeful and better equipped to help prevent suicide in our community.”

“These events will help parents know how to begin these important discussions. Together with parents, staff, students and community partners, we can provide hope and help to prevent youth deaths by suicide,” said Julianne Repman, Bend-La Pine Schools director of Communication and Safety and Safe Schools Alliance facilitator.

Attendees will get answers to these common questions including: What are students’ mental wellness needs? Once I identify the help I need, how do I get it? How do I talk with my kids about suicide, depression and mental illness? How do I promote healing for my child and family?

Hope, Help & Heal details:

March 12 at 5pm at La Pine High School. Dinner and child care included. Sisters: March 20 at 6pm at Sisters High School.

March 20 at 6pm at Sisters High School. Child care included. Bend: April 23 at 5pm at Mountain View High School.

April 23 at 5pm at Mountain View High School. Dinner and child care included. Redmond: April 25 at 5:30pm at Ridgeview High School.

Attendees will be entered to win free gift cards. Programming will take place in English and Spanish.

If you or someone you know needs help immediately, you should take one of the following actions:

Call 9-1-1

Call the Lifeline at 1-800-273 TALK (8255)

Text ‘273TALK’ to 839-863

Call the local crisis line at 541-322-7500, ext 9

Contact your school counseling center or other mental health professional

Visit the crisis walk-in center, 2577 NE Courtney, Bend, Monday-Friday between 8am and 4pm.

