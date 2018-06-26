Family Access Network (FAN) Receives $10,000 from Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation

The Family Access Network (FAN) received a $10,000 grant to support FAN advocate services in Deschutes County during the 2018-19 school year. $10,000 will enable FAN to provide 100 children and family members in need with life-changing resources such as seasonally appropriate clothing, adequate food, healthcare, a safe place to sleep, and much more.

“We are so incredibly grateful for Cow Creek’s support of FAN throughout the years. Their unwavering commitment to improving lives throughout Oregon is truly inspiring.” – Julie Lyche, FAN Executive Director.

Since 1997, Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation has awarded over $17 million dollars in grants to community non-profit organizations. The foundation awards grants to organizations in the seven county homeland territory (Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, and Lane counties) as recognized by the Cow Creek Bank of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians. Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation believes that nobody should be hungry, every child should be safe, education builds character, and that healthy bodies and healthy minds mean healthy communities.

FAN began in January 1993 and currently employs 25 advocates in 52 public schools (K-12) and early childhood sites in Deschutes and Crook counties. FAN’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life.

To learn more about Family Access Network, please visit www.familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

The Family Access Network is committed to building a community where children flourish and families thrive. In the 2017/1 school year, FAN advocates improved the lives of over 9,000 children and family members in Central Oregon.