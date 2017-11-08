Family Access Network Reaches GuideStar Platinum

Family Access Network (FAN) recently earned the Platinum GuideStar Nonprofit Profile Seal of Transparency, which is the highest level of recognition offered by GuideStar — the world’s largest source of nonprofit information. FAN is also one of the few organizations in Central Oregon with the Platinum Seal of Transparency.

“We believe in transparency here at Family Access Network, and we’re thrilled to have the Platinum Seal to show our commitment to being transparent about our work,” Julie Lyche, FAN executive director.

GuideStar Seal of Transparency

The GuideStar database contains a profile for every tax-exempt nonprofit registered with the IRS. GuideStar encourages every nonprofit to claim and update its profile at no cost to the organization. To reach a given participation level, organizations need to complete all required fields for that participation level. The GuideStar participation levels, acknowledged as symbols of transparency in the nonprofit sector, are displayed on all updated participants’ profiles in the GuideStar database. To reach the Platinum level, FAN added extensive information to the Nonprofit Profile on GuideStar including: in depth financial information, qualitative information about goals, strategies and capabilities and quantitative information about results and progress toward the FAN mission.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in January 1993 and currently employs 25 advocates in 52 public school (K-12) and early childhood sites to efficiently reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to critical basic-need services such as food, shelter, clothing, healthcare and more. FAN’s mission is to improve lives by ensuring that all children in Deschutes and Crook Counties have access to basic-need services.

GuideStar profile at www.guidestar.org/profile/20-3534560

www.familyaccessnetwork.org, 541-693-5675