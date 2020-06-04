Family Access Network Receives $5,000 from Medline for COVID-19 Response Fund

The Family Access Network (FAN) received $5,000 from Medline to connect local families affected by the coronavirus pandemic with basic needs including food, utilities, transportation and rental assistance. FAN’s COVID-19 Response Fund is directly assisting families in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties who have been impacted through illness, loss of income, childcare issues, etc. FAN has served Central Oregon since 1993 and is well-prepared and able to meet this health crisis by providing families with the critical services that will help them weather this storm.

“Medline has been operating in Redmond for 20 years and is proud to partner with FAN,” said Steve Bettis, senior director of Manufacturing Operations. “As a healthcare company, we are dedicated to helping healthcare providers in our communities. Being able to contribute to FAN’s work supporting families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic is a natural extension of our mission. We are proud to be able to help our community and are so fortunate to partner with an organization with both vision and capability.”

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country’s largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country’s largest companies and the agility of a family owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 26,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,000 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at medline.com, or on Facebook at facebook.com/MedlineIndustriesInc.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 25 advocates at 59 public schools (K-12) in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. With the closure of schools, FAN advocates are working remotely to get families the resources they need in order for kids to thrive.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call 541-693-5675.

