Family Access Network Receives $50,000 from Meyer Memorial Trust

The Family Access Network (FAN) gratefully received a $50,000 grant from Meyer Memorial Trust, which will be used to support low income and homeless students at Elton Gregory and Obsidian middle schools in Redmond. These funds will provide crucial FAN services to 500 underprivileged children for two years, through FAN advocates that work directly in the schools to connect children and their families to essential needs such as: food, clothing, healthcare, housing assistance, and more.

“FAN is thrilled to receive this generous grant from Meyer Memorial Trust. These grant funds will help FAN to reach more children and families in Redmond middle schools, allowing every child a chance to receive a good education.” Valerie Yost, FAN Foundation Board Chair.

Established in 1982, Meyer Memorial Trust has given $700 million to 3,200 nonprofits in Oregon and Southwest Washington. They focus on supporting organizations that align with their mission: “to work with and invest in organizations, communities, ideas and efforts that contribute to a flourishing and equitable Oregon.”

FAN began in January 1993 and currently employs 25 advocates in 52 public school (K-12) and early childhood sites in Deschutes and Crook counties. FAN improves lives in the community by ensuring that children have access to basic-need services. FAN is unique to Central Oregon, utilizing advocates to efficiently reach and connect disadvantaged children and their families with basic needs such as food, shelter, clothing, and healthcare.

To learn more about Family Access Network, please visit www.familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

The Family Access Network is committed to building a healthy community by alleviating the suffering of children in need. In the 2016/17 school year, FAN advocates improved the lives of nearly 9,000 children and family members in Central Oregon.