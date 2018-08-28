Family Access Network Receives $8,000 from Trust Management Services, LLC

The Family Access Network (FAN) received an $8,000 grant from Trust Management Services, LLC, to be used toward client funds for disadvantaged children and families in Central Oregon. Client funds provide short-term, immediate assistance to families in need who are working towards resolving socioeconomic issues they are facing.

“FAN is grateful to have the support of Trust Management throughout the years” said Julie Lyche, FAN Executive Director. “These funds make a huge difference in the lives of our most vulnerable local children.”

Trust Management Services, LLC (TMS) is based out of Waldport, OR, and was organized to contract with, assist, and better prepare charitable organizations to make sound funding decisions and maximize responsible giving in Oregon. Their funding priorities are education, community service, cultural, youth activities, and historical preservation.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 25 advocates in 52 public schools (K-12) and early childhood sites in Deschutes and Crook Counties. The direct placement of FAN advocates within the public schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit www.familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

The Family Access Network is committed to building a healthy community by alleviating the suffering of children in need. In the 2017/18 school year, FAN advocates improved the lives of over 9,000 children and family members in Central Oregon.