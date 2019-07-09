Farm to Fork Dinner & Fundraiser Promises to Please the Palate & Delight the Senses

Do you enjoy fine dining, spectacular views, live music, AND doing good for your community? The Fourth Annual Farm to Fork Dinner and Fundraiser has you covered! Held again this year at Mt. Bachelor’s Pine Marten Lodge, this popular event is hosted by Aperion Management Group and benefits Heart of Oregon Corps and its work to inspire and empower positive change in the lives of young people through jobs, stewardship, and education.

Guests at Farm to Fork will have the good fortune to experience a five-course meal created in collaboration between Mt. Bachelor’s Executive Chef Jon Calvin and the team behind Citizen Bar & Kitchen. Chef Calvin, who arrived at Mt. Bachelor this winter, trained at Western Culinary Institute in Portland, and has honed his craft at top Oregon resorts. Citizen, owned by Sanda Costello and Gene Soto of Bowtie Catering, opened in downtown Bend last year to immediate acclaim.

“My approach to food is quite simply to make the most of what is available,” says Chef Calvin, “to find ingredients that are at their best and to care for them and prepare them in the best possible manner.” Drawing on deep partnerships with local farms, the chefs are designing an exclusive menu that highlights the best seasonal and regional fare Central Oregon has to offer.

The evening begins with a lift ride to the upper lodge, cocktail hour, and live music by Tim and Ness (formerly known as Gambler & Thief), followed with gourmet dinner served by Heart of Oregon youth and a fantastic sunset view from the deck at nearly 8,000 feet. Heart of Oregon youth will also describe their experiences at Heart of Oregon and the impact the programs have had on their lives.

“When I started here I didn’t talk for the first four months, unless spoken to,” Kenny shared at last year’s Farm to Fork event. “Now I’ve become a leader and a role model. Heart of Oregon inspired me and gave me a work ethic. It pretty much became my family.”

The event will take place on the evening of Sunday, September 8. Limited public tickets are now available at heartoforegon.org.

Aperion Management Group has hosted the event since its first year and continues to champion Heart of Oregon’s work in the community this year as the Title Sponsor. A limited number of corporate table sponsorships are still available.

heartoforegon.org • aperionmgmt.com