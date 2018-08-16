Farmer-nominated 2018 Local Food Champions

High Desert Food & Farm Alliance (HDFFA) would like to recognize food businesses going above and beyond with local food sourcing and contributions to our Central Oregon community.

HDFFA considers local to be food grown, raised and crafted in the Central Oregon high desert. Our farm and ranch partners voted for food businesses that purchase products regularly from them. Please join us in congratulating their top picks and our 2018 Local Food Champions!

Grocer : Central Oregon Locavore

Runner up: Melvins

Restaurant : 123 Ramen

Runners up: Deschutes Brewery and Jacksons Corner

Food Truck: Dump City Dumplings

Runner up: EMW Fusion

Specialty Food Items: Holm Made Toffee Co.

Runner up: Bonta Natural Artisan Gelato

Honorable Mention: Ochoco Brewing

In the end, our goal is to encourage local food consumers to thoughtfully consider the sources of their food, as well as the steps it takes to get to the market and onto their plates. Try dining out at or trying products from these outstanding food businesses. Consider using our Food & Farm Directory as your guide to connect directly with our network of high desert agricultural producers and food businesses!