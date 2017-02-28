Who are the FASTEST GROWING COMPANIES in Central Oregon?

Cascade Business News is pleased to announce the inaugural launch of the Central Oregon Fastest 20 awards. Columbia Bank and SGA Certified Public Accounts & Consultants have joined the CBN Fastest 20 acknowledgment as sponsors to support this event as they see the need and value to recognize the fastest growing companies located and based in the High Desert region.

According to Cory Allan, SVP, Commercial Banking Team Leader for Columbia Bank, economic predictions show that Central Oregon’s economy will grow faster than the national average again this year. “This is the perfect time to begin recognizing the companies who are sustaining and expanding job growth in our region.”

Amber L. Yates, CPA with SGA added, “Our rapidly growing business clients are having a major impact on both job and wage growth in Central Oregon. SGA is excited to recognize these emerging companies and their contribution to the continued growth of the local economy.

“I encourage you to submit an application as one of the Fastest 20 growing businesses in Central Oregon. It’s an outstanding way to be honored for you hard work and success.”

In November 2017 a reception will be held in honor of the Fastest 20 companies with the announcement of the top company. Cascade Business News will develop a profile of each company and feature the full rankings of the top 20 in print and online.

“Cascade Business News is consistently presenting in-depth news about the numerous growing and emerging companies in Central Oregon,” noted Pamela Hulse Andrews, Publisher/Founder of Cascade Publications Inc. “We’re excited to join forces with Columbia and SGA in honoring these local businesses.”

The criteria for qualifying for this list includes:

— Established and operating on or before January 1, 2014.

— Gross revenues in 2016 greater than 2014 with consistent year-over-year growth.

— Gross annual revenues $100,000 or greater in fiscal year 2016.

Reported revenues should be taken from externally prepared financial statements or tax returns filed with the IRS.

Deadline September 30, 2017.

Companies can become a part of this impressive group of companies by filling out the form available at www.cascadebusnews.com.

If you have any questions please contact Jeff Martin at jeff@cascadebusnews.com, 541-388-5665.