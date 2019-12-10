Fatbeam Partners with Volunteers in Medicine

(Photo | Courtesy of Volunteers in Medicine)

Fatbeam, a business-to-business provider of fiber-based networks, has partnered with Volunteers in Medicine to provide high-speed, high capacity, dedicated and secure gigabit fiber optic internet service. This connection is a vital part of the network structure required to power VIM’s new electronic health record system, EPIC, ensuring improved workflows, enhanced data analytics and reporting, and increased productivity for staff and volunteers. Most importantly, this service will enable connection to community medical partners to provide the highest quality of care to patients by improving patient care coordination, as well as reducing risk through standardized workflows and offering better provider-to-patient communication.

Fatbeam has made this connection possible by donating all the monthly networking and maintenance fees for the next five years, in addition to some construction and equipment fees for the build and service of VIM’s fiber network, totaling $41,700.

“When I had originally met with Volunteers in Medicine, I was sincerely moved by the hard work and sacrifice that these volunteers bring to the Central Oregon community and I felt immediately compelled to find a way to make the day-to-day work lives of these volunteers easier,” said Janie Moore, Fatbeam account executive. “Luckily, I’m fortunate enough to work for a company that values the importance of giving back, and I couldn’t think of a more deserving organization than VIM to partner with.”

