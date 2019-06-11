Fatbeam Wins Second Oregon School District Bid

Fatbeam, a fiber optic service company has won the bid to build out a fiber wide area network, connecting the Tigard/Tualatin School District. In 2015, the company built out Bend La Pine’s District, delivering a Dark Fiber Network. Besides servicing several businesses, Fatbeam continues to respond to several RFPs put out from different school districts utilizing the E-Rate program.

The E-Rate program allows schools and libraries to request funding from the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) which is under the FCC. These school districts and libraries can then use this funding to build out fiber infrastructure in their districts.

Fatbeam, was founded in 2010 by CEO Greg Green, and President of Ednetics Shawn Swanby. The goal of the company was, and still is, to deliver high capacity fiber optic services to Tier III and Tier IV markets in the Western U.S. Fatbeam delivers fiber infrastructure for best-in-class connectivity to schools, businesses, healthcare establishments and government agencies in medium to mid-sized communities. The company operates networks in over 40 markets spanning Idaho, Montana, Washington, Oregon and Wyoming, Arizona and Nevada.

Fatbeam’s website is sleek, comprehensive and easy to navigate for organizations browsing information about the company and considering their WAN services. As Fatbeam dives into its second quarter, plans for further expansion in the Western Region are in the very near future.

“The entire team at Fatbeam is passionate and driven in bringing high-quality fiber-based network solutions to organizations across the Western U.S. Our pricing is competitive, our products and services are dedicated symmetrical services, and our customer service is second to none,” says Phil Siemens, marketing coordinator for Fatbeam.

Key Milestones

Market expansion and growth from building Fiber WAN’s to delivering Gigabit Internet and creating competitive advantages and economic growth in the communities we serve

Expanding over more Western U.S. territory

Notable E-Rate contracts won this season include Auburn and North Kitsap School districts as well as the Spokane County Library in Washington State

Now competes directly with other local carriers. Fatbeam practices an Open Access Network which allows our partners to lease fiber or IRU (Irrefutable Right of Use Agreements) to help expand their businesses/networks and help them grow in areas where they might need additional fiber facilities

