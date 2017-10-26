Does Your Financial Advisor Have Your Best Interests in Mind?

You yearn for the feeling that your nest egg is every bit as important to your financial advisor as it is to you. You want a partner, and not one who focuses their attention on only the highest net worth individuals.

With SELCO Investment and Retirement Services available through CUSO Financial Service (CFS), LP, personalized service from a local institution that genuinely cares about your future is not limited to the wealthiest investors. SELCO’s team of CFS financial advisors offersmembers the kind of one-on-one service that all should expect, but so often do not receive from other financial advisors and institutions. It is the same philosophy that has allowed SELCO Community Credit Union tothrive as one of the most trusted financial institutions in Oregon.

Why is that important?

Among the most crucial elements of building a nest egg is finding a dependable advisor. Yet many of us instinctively gravitate toward national institutions with universally familiar names.

What most brokers, advisors, and financial institutions won’t tell you is this: The products they all offer are similar. Sure, they might be packaged, presented, or marketed differently from one institution to another. But in reality they are comparable.

The difference comes down to service — service that affirmsthat your financial advisor is as genuinelyvested in your success as you are.Sure, finding that partner can feel elusive. But it’s there if you know where to look.

“The investment world can be intimidating to many, and ultimately every member must feel like their goals are being met,” said Ted Rubin, vice president of SELCO Community Credit Union. “Building a nest egg is more than just a high rate of return, though that is important. Advisors must be a true partner willing to listen, adapt, and innovate to meet every client’s needs.”

SELCO Investment and Retirement Services employ top financial advisors, offering a complete range of services, including:

Comprehensive financial planning: SELCO’s team of CFS financial advisors help clients reach their goals by putting their entire suite of SELCO Investment and Retirement Services tools to work for you.With investment planning, retirement planning, and estate planning, the SIRS team can put each client’s financial future into focus.

Investment services: SELCO Investment & Retirement Services, through CUSO Financial Services*, offers a full range of investment products,including certificates, stocks and bonds, annuities, mutual funds, fee-based services, and college savings (529) plans. Most importantly,CFS’advisors will match the right investments to your goals and risk tolerance.

Estate planning: Advisors often work hand in hand with outside estate planning attorneys to help ensure the legacy you leave is the one you imagined. Contrary to popular belief, estate planning is not just for those with the most to leave. With the help of SELCO Investment and Retirement Services, clients control their legacy and preserve their assets after death.

Trusts and trust services:Trusts make for useful estate-planning tools for those with a net worth of at least $300,000, have a substantial amount of assets in real estate, or have specific instructions on how and when to distribute the estate. Partnering with Comerica Bank & Trust** to act as trustee — which manages, protects, and distributes your trust—SELCO can work toensure your hard-earned success is preserved, protected, and transferred as you intend, help avoid probate, and maintain privacy.

“Finding an advisor who can do it all for you with the service and attention you need is critical to your satisfaction and success,” Rubin said. “An advisor who truly knows you and your community, and can offer the whole range of financial services, can take some of the worry out of financial planning, so you can focus on other crucial components of your life.”

Let SELCO Investment and Retirement Services, available through CFS, help you plan for your future. Visit SELCO.org/InvestmentAndRetirementServices or contact a CFS advisor today.

