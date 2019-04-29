How to find the best electricity deals for your business

One of the biggest expenses that businesses have to contend with is high electricity bills. Therefore, it is important to find the best business electricity deals as that will go along way in cutting your expenses and thereby making profit. There are many electricity providers in the market and thus, looking at what they have to offer in terms of plan and pricing for the electricity is very important. Different providers take a different approach to payments, contract expiration and the closure of the facility. Therefore, before you sign your next electricity contract, it is important to consider the factors below.

Look at their payment terms

Most electricity contractors normally specify the period with which power bills are supposed to be paid. In fact, some charge fees and interests on unpaid bills. But as we mentioned above, different companies have different terms on how they want customers to pay their bills. Therefore, it is important to look for a company with terms that are favorable to your individual power needs. Doing so will make things easy as you will be able to budget for electricity when making your household budget.

What happens at contract expiration?

All energy contracts stipulate what happens when the agreement expires. There are two things that can happen when an electricity contract expires:

The supplier might continue to supply electricity on a month to month basis at a variable rate. The provider may move your account to a current tariff that it deems appropriate.

In both of these cases, your contract will continue until you notify the supplier that you would wish to end it. However, it is important to note that at any point, you may decide to either renew the agreement or enter into a contract with another provider. Nevertheless, it is upon you to give direction to the electricity supplier stating that you are either renewing the contract or terminating it altogether.

Can you change facilities under the current contract?

If you are planning on deleting, removing or changing facilities, it is important to look for an electricity supplier who gives room for such moves. You will however find that, there are suppliers who require you to give notices before such a move and on the other hand, there are others who reserve the right to charge applicable fees on any lost revenue. Also, some providers consider a change of facility as an early termination of the contract and thus, may want to charge termination fees. Therefore, it is advisable to get a contractor who gives you the flexibility to move facility without incurring any penalty.

Reputation

When looking for the best electricity deal for your business, it is imperative to go for a reputable electricity company. You can gauge reputation from both the history of the company as well as how other customers rate their services. Luckily, there are many other ways of determining the reputation of an electricity company. For example, you can visit review sites to see what people have to say about their services. If the company has any major issues, you are going to see it in such reviews. Also, you can visit the company to see their portfolio. This will help you understand their mission and vision better.