How to Find a Civil Litigation Lawyer for Your Business

Owning your own business carries with it a lot of responsibilities. You are the one calling the shots, deciding the direction the business takes, celebrating the successes and triumphs, and finding ways to work through the challenges of business ownership.

Because you need to have your business interests protected at all times, it’s always a good idea to have someone looking out for you and giving you sound legal advice on issues that may arise. This can come in the form of a civil litigation lawyer. Whether your business is big or small, the civil litigation lawyers at Bremer Whyte Brown & O’Meara can prove to be invaluable, which is exactly why you want to be sure you take the right steps when finding one. Here are some tips you can use when you set out to find a civil litigation lawyer for your business.

Look for a Lawyer with Experience Representing Businesses

When it comes to the most important tip that a person can offer to a business owner during the lawyer selection process, it’s to find one with experience trying cases and claims in your industry. Look for a civil litigation lawyer that is familiar with representing companies when it comes to economic losses, property damage, and personal injury.

Their experience and insight will help to determine the direction of the case, and help get you the best possible outcome.

Set Up a Consultation

Before you decide to hire a litigation lawyer, it’s a good idea to set up a consultation. You want to hear what the lawyer has to say about your case, what sort of approach they would take, and what they feel the expected outcome would be. This will give you a good feel for the lawyer and whether you like their approach.

During this consultation, it’s important to ask about pricing, what’s included, how you can reach the lawyer, what is expected of you during the process, what to do if you have questions, and anything else that may come to mind. The litigation lawyer should be the one who manages the entire case from start to finish, which includes the investigation phase, discovery and pleadings, pre-trial, trial, the settlement, and even the appeal process.

Who Will Be Doing the Work On Your Case?

While you may assume the lawyer you hire will be the one doing all the work on your case, this isn’t necessarily true. Often it ends up being a paralegal that does the majority of the work, which is why you want to ask in advance. If you liked the lawyer and their approach, you want to know it’s the lawyer who is working on your behalf.

Paralegals can hold a lot of knowledge and experience, but on the flip side, they may be relatively new and inexperienced. You won’t know because you didn’t hold a consultation with them.

Making a Sound and Informed Choice

This advice will help you to pick a litigation lawyer that fits the needs of your company and ensures the best outcome possible.