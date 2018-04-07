How To Find Your Ideal Career Path

If you are just starting out on your career path, or perhaps you are already in a job but feel that it is not a good fit, then it can be a difficult, upsetting and stressful period of anyone’s life. The transition from leaving school and choosing the right university or college degree course for you and your interests is a fairly finite decision, as you are effectively investing time and money in your future. Similarly, if you are further down your career path and are ready to make a change, you may face other factors, such as disapproving family members, a lack of funds or maybe even face studying at night school while you hold down your day job before you can go ahead and make a change.

No one wants to look back on their life and wish that they had followed a different path, in particular, if you consider for a moment just how many hours of your life that you are going to spend at work. Luckily, unlike when your parents were young, it is easier nowadays to change your career path, and explore various outlets and positions before you go ahead and commit. From undertaking a work placement or paid work experience, to spend a few months interning, you can successfully try out a variety of placements without worrying that you are committing to a position for the next decade. When it comes to choosing your ideal career path, then you need to learn to speak up, challenge society in favor of your own gains and learn to be brave and confident. Make sure that you do not settle for less, after all; it is your own future that you are placing in jeopardy, so it pays to take your time and work out just what you want to do.

Read and research

When it comes to finding your ideal job or position, then you may want to start by reading around the area of business, social sector or even a profession such as a lawyer or a doctor, to better understand as to whether this is your ideal path. Some careers, such as medicine, require years of study and you will be expected to work long hours and even weekends. While if you are interested in a more creative job, such as a position in Public Relations or even journalism, then you may be able to work remotely or while you are on the road chasing a story – however, you need to remember that these are very competitive industries to get into. Before choosing a career path for good, take your time to read about the pros and cons of your ideal career. Take time to contact individuals who already work in these industries and be sure to approach them with a list of questions so that you can better understand if you want to work in this sector. Finally, if you are choosing your school or college, then you can start to look for specific courses that are tailored towards these career paths, as this will enable you to learn the vital skills and assets that major employees are looking for in their future talent pool.

Act upon your decision

At this point, you have done your research, and taken your time to speak to an expert from this field. Now is the time to get started and act on your decision. If you are dead set on your career path, then you may want to try to find a mentor to assist you along the way. Anyone, no matter your age or life experience, can have a mentor. In fact, they can be just about anyone from a family member who already works in this sector, a friend or even a professional life coach that specializes in providing work and career advice. Remember, that a mentor is there to support and guide you along your career path, aiding you during your times of need, and providing words of wisdom when you encounter any bumps in the long road ahead of you. If you are keen to break into the medical sector for example, then you need to prepare yourself both mentally and physically for years of studying and specialization in a particular area of medicine that interests you. You will also need to make sure that you secure an np preceptor request letter to find crucial teaching opportunities that form a vital part of your preparation. A mentor will support you and provide a welcome ear during these trying times.

Get ready to work

Now that you have secured a mentor and have read about your career path, it is time to get working and put in the time and energy that you need to succeed. If you want to get ahead in your chosen career path then you cannot be work-shy. Instead, you will need to show your dedication and passion for your new job to an employer – even if you are undertaking an unpaid placement, as there could be a potential future opportunity waiting for you. Get ready to work long hours, go the extra mile to please your employer and even do menial tasks such as photocopying or buying the office coffees. It may be painful at this point, but any experience that you gain now will be valuable in the future. It is advised to let go of reservations and get stuck in.

If you are already on your career path or just starting, it can be a scary, exciting and confusing time. However, your career path is no longer set in stone or determined by your college course, instead, you can change and pursue other openings to meet with your talents and interests. Be sure to read around any areas or sectors of interests and take time to speak to experts. Try and find a mentor to aid and guide you along the way, as things will not always be easy. Finally, make sure that you are ready to work and be open to gaining whatever experience you can. Remember you may be expected to do menial tasks, but this will pay off in the long run.