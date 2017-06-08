Finding Fontinalis Award-Winning Film About Fly-Fishing, Saving Rivers & Community Coming to Bend, Oregon

(Photo above courtesy of Coalition for the Deschutes)

The Coalition for the Deschutes is presenting the award-winning film, Finding

Fontinalis, at the Tower Theatre on June 11. The executive producer of the film, Bart Bonime, who grew up fishing on the Deschutes and Fall Rivers, is the special guest.

This is the story about the interwoven fates of people, rivers and their communities. Set in Argentina, the film tells the story about three fisherman including Yvon Chouinard

(founder of Patagonia, Inc.) and Bart Bonime, who set out to catch a world-record breaking trout known as fontinalis. Instead, they end up on a mission to protect the river, landscape and culture surrounding it.

Bonime is also the director of fishing for Patagonia, Inc. He will reflect on his experiences with the Deschutes River and his work to protect a river in Patagonia.

This is a fundraiser for the Coalition for the Deschutes. They have received over $4,000 in donated sportswear and other products that they’ll be raffling off before the film starts.

Sunday, June 11

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm (Door and raffle at 6:00 pm)

Tower Theatre

The mission of the Coalition for the Deschutes is to bring the wild back to our river so fish, wildlife, and people can thrive. Our vision is a healthy and resilient Deschutes River, now and for the future.

http://www.towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/finding-fontinalis

https://vimeo.com/203952053