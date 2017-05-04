Finding Local Food Has Never Been Easier: The High Desert Food & Farm Directory Released

The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance (HDFFA) is elated to announce the release of its 48-page full color 2017 High Desert Food and Farm Directory on May 5. In an effort to increase our community’s access to fresh, local food they have compiled a comprehensive resource for all Central Oregonians. The Food and Farm Directory contains information on how to connect with 130 local farmers, ranchers and businesses that are committed to producing, purchasing and providing local food.

Use the Directory to discover local food and farm events, decode food labels, get the details on farmers markets and more.

Stop by HDFFA tables at First Friday downtown at the Birkenstock store and Cascade Sotheby’s from 5-8PM. Partners will have Directories at their businesses; look for their 2017 partner stickers for participating businesses. The Directory will be available at HDFFA local food events and at farmers markets this summer. If paperless is more your style, look for the online directory at hdffa.org under “find local food.”

New in June, you will be able to shop conveniently and directly from select farmers in the online Directory.

HDFFA is a 501(c)3 non-profit serving Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson Counties. The mission is to support a community-based food system in Central Oregon to increase access to fresh healthy food, support sustainable farm land use and foster relationships among farmers and consumers.