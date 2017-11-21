Firearm Manufacturer Radian Weapons Announces New Location in Redmond, Hiring Multiple Positions

Salem-based Radian Weapons recently announced plans to move their production facility and headquarter operations to Redmond, OR. They are currently in the process of hiring multiple positions to round out their new facility, with start dates as early as December.

After searching for years for a new, expanded facility, Radian Weapons chose to relocate to Redmond based on the breadth of workforce, available manufacturing space and the quality of life the region has to offer — many of the same reasons three-million people vacation in Central Oregon annually.

“Ultimately, Redmond came out as the best place to relocate our operations to,” said Joshua Underwood, CEO of Radian Weapons. “Growing up visiting Central Oregon as a kid, it was always a goal to one day live here. After seeing the manufacturing and arms ecosystem that is emerging, we knew we wanted to be a part of it. And being able to hire passionate residents that live our company’s lifestyle was a must.”

Founded in 2009 as AXTS Weapons Systems, Radian Weapons manufactures innovative rifle accessories, including the Raptor charging handle and Talon safety, and now complete high-end AR15s. Radian prides itself on delivering innovative products that are made to the highest possible manufacturing standards.

The quality of their manufacturing has attracted buyers from across the globe. This new facility will allow Radian Weapons to expand their production to better meet the demand they’ve had over the last few years. In addition to the jobs that are currently posted on their website, Radian Weapons plan to hire up to twelve new positions in the next twelve months.

“We’re truly excited to have Radian Weapons join our existing mix of companies in this sector,” said Jon Stark, REDI’s senior director. “The high-quality products they manufacture are well-renowned in their industry and we’re proud to be able to say they’re ‘Made in Redmond.’”

