First Annual Get Wild Benefit & Concert Supports Local Wildlife Conservation Nonprofit

On September 22, Think Wild will be hosting its first annual fundraising event to raise support for its wildlife rehabilitation services and new Native Wildlife Hospital and Conservation Center in Bend.

Held in Tumalo, the fundraiser includes a silent auction as well as live music from The Silvertone Devils, appetizers by Wild Oregon and cocktails courtesy of Oregon Spirit Distillers. Open to the public, tickets are $70 at thinkwildco.org/getwild. Kids are free.

Event proceeds will go to build up to 10,000 square feet of outdoor enclosures at the new facility for injured wildlife to heal and recover before being returned to their natural habitat. Currently, services are focused on providing critical care to injured animals before transferring them to local licensed rehabilitators. The additional enclosures will allow Think Wild to offer on-site rehabilitation for large mammals such as porcupine, skunks and raccoons. Flight enclosures will provide space for injured birds such as hawks, eagles osprey and more.

Think Wild plans to open the facility this fall after a year-long renovation project. In the first year, the conservation and education nonprofit expects to accommodate up to 250 injured native mammals, waterfowl and raptors from Central and Eastern Oregon.

thinkwildco.org