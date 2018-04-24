The First Interstate Bank Bend Summer Festival Returns This Year with Incredible Lineup   

Bend Summer Festival celebrates 28 years of kicking off the summer season July 13-15

The Bend Summer Festival draws nearly 40 thousand locals and visitors each year for a weekend like no other. Featuring fine food and libations, talented artists, three stages of first class blues, rock and jazz from Central Oregon and across the nation, the Bend Summer Festival is more than an event—it is a destination.

Bend Summer Festival welcomes back First Interstate Bank as the 2018 Bend Summer Festival title sponsor. Through the generosity of sponsors like First Interstate Bank, we are able to make Bend Summer Festival a spectacular event that the community looks forward to every year.

LIVE MUSIC The festival features three stages, each with a unique flavor. The Oregrown Mainstage will showcase local and national acts, the Cascade Sotheby’s Jazz Food & Wine Stage will showcase some of the best blues, jazz and rock from across the U.S., and the Locals Only Stage will showcase local Central Oregon musicians.

2018 Music Line-Up



Friday July 13

Oregrown Mainstage

5pm: The Brother’s Reed

7pm: Elektrapod

9:15pm: Grand Royale

Cascade Sotheby’s Jazz Stage

5pm: Lao Tizer Trio

7pm: Lloyd Jones Struggle

9:15pm: King Louis and the LaRhonda Steele

Locals Only Stage

5:30pm: This Island Earth

7:30pm: Appaloosa

9:30pm: The Bad Cats

Saturday July 14

Oregrown Mainstage

11am: Lande

1pm: Natty Red Band

3pm: JuJu Eyeball

4:30pm: Blackstrap Bluegrass

7pm: Boxcar String Band

9:15pm: Gin Wigmore

Cascade Sotheby’s Jazz Stage

5pm: Maxwell Friedman Group

7pm: Tom Grant Band

9pm: Soul Vaccination

Locals Only Stage

12:30pm: Coyote Willow

2:30pm: Honey Don’t

4:30pm: AM Clouds

6:30pm: Jones Road

8:30pm: Victory Swig

Sunday July 15

Saxon’s Soul Brunch Stage

11am: TBA

1pm: Thomas T and the Blue Chips

3pm: Corner Gospel Explosion

Local’s Only Stage

11:30am: Jared Smith

1:30pm: Travis Ehrenstrom Band

3:30pm: Shady Groove

ABOUT THE HEADLINERS:



Grand Royale: Life long Beastie Boys fans have joined forces to create the world’s greatest all-live tribute to MCA, Mike D and ADRock, featuring a full 5-piece band (The White Castle Combo) with 3 mc’s, an amazing stage show and Beastie antics galore.

Gin Wigmore: Gin Wigmore delves into a different sound for her third studio album, ‘Blood To Bone.’ The new album is proof she’s shed the metaphorical blood, sweat and tears to take us on a new musical ride, one that’s underpinned by a thirst for a new groove, and the end result is her most powerful release to date. The 29-year-old New Zealand-born singer/songwriter (who now lives in Los Angeles) takes her trademark rock and blues sound, and this time around also explores elements of electronica as well as a heavier feel. ‘Blood To Bone’ was recorded in Los Angeles with various songwriters including Charlie Andrew (Alt-J, Matt Corby & Laurel Collective), internationally renowned songwriter and producer Stuart Crichton, and Swedish musician and producer Joakim Ahlund — who also worked with Chrissie Hynde on last year’s debut solo album ‘Stockholm. Wigmore steps away from her comfort zone to create an album loaded with empassioned intent. For her, it’s an album of many firsts — she steps behind the piano, stretches her voice into falsetto, manages all the backing vocals on the album and stepped into the role of co-producer.

King Louie and LaRhonda Steele: B-3 player Louis “King Louie” Pain and LaRhonda Steele have worked together sporadically going back to 1994, including in The Portland Soul All-Stars, the Linda Hornbuckle Band, and King Louie’s Blues Revue. But they began a closer musical association in 2013, leading to their critically acclaimed debut CD in late 2015. That CD, “Rock Me Baby,” has received a four-star review in Downbeat, as well as raves in numerous prestigious European magazines.

Soul Vaccination: Soul Vaccination is one of the tightest Funk & Soul Bands in the PNW. As the Rose City’s favorite, Soul Vax infuses the stage with the greatest soul standards and has been a fixture in the Northwest music scene for over 20 years. This high energy12 piece band features Glenn Holstrom on keyboards, along with the precision guitar playing of Mike Doolin. On bass is Grammy nominated producer John Linn, and on drums is Ron Tuttle, always bringin’ the funk and groovin’ hard. Portland’s own, Regina K, Mark Wyatt, and Porsch Anthony share their soulful vocal styles. Lewis Livermore and Dave Mills carry the backbone sound of the Soul Vax horns on trumpets, with Ron Regan, Gary Harris, & Timothy Bryson on saxophones.

FINE ART PROMENADE Stroll through the more than 150 booths from fine artists and craftspeople as they showcase carpentry, fine art, creative goods and more. Traveling to Bend from all over the state, region and country, these fine artists bring color and life to the Bend Summer Festival. It’s an ideal place to find that special gift or one-of-a-kind piece that will bring you or someone you love happiness for years to come. Stop by the Fine Art Promenade Center Ring at the intersection of Wall and Minnesota for a full day of dance, music, theatrical and other amazing performances.

GOURMET JAZZ, FOOD & WINE STREET Minnesota Street becomes the hub for gourmet artisans from across the Pacific Northwest to sip, graze and absorb the best free live jazz in Central Oregon on Saturday, July 14 and Sunday, July 15. This year, the Bend Summer Festival will pair a stellar line up of jazz musicians with world-class wines, salts, oils, spices, exotic prepared food and more. Bring a friend and learn how to complement your foodie repertoire.

FAMILY FUN STREET The popular family-friendly area returns on Saturday, July 14 and Sunday, July 15—offering a host of activities for little ones and older kids alike. From bounce houses, arts and crafts, face painting, balloon animals to fun educational activities, there’s something for everyone.

BEND BUSINESS SHOWCASE Lay It Out Events welcomes back the Bend Business Showcase this year, a wonderfully popular shout-out to businesses who help the Central Oregon community live healthy lifestyles. This year the showcase will boast more than 50 exhibitors from the areas of outdoor sports and recreation, home and nature, healing and wellness and home energy conservation.

THE SOUK This world market bazaar features goods from outside the beautiful state of Oregon that reflect the lifestyles and values of Central Oregonians at large. Find the perfect non-altered or slightly altered goods from around the world.

Festival Hours

Friday, July 13 | 5-11pm

Saturday, July 14 | 11am-11pm

Sunday, July 15 | 11am-5pm

About First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank is a $12 billion community bank with over 120 banking offices, along with online and mobile banking services, throughout Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. Driven by strong corporate values, First Interstate is committed to providing our clients exemplary service and supporting the communities we serve with leadership and resources. www.firstinterstatebank.com

About Lay It Out Events

Lay It Out Events, Central Oregon’s premier event company, offers the best in consultation, design and implementation. Lay It Out Events produces more than 20 festivals, races, and contract events each year, including Oregon WinterFest, Cascades Wedding Show, Balloons Over Bend Children’s Festival, the Happy Girls Run in Bend, Spokane and Sisters, the Little Woody Bend & Rogue Valley, Haulin’ Aspen, Salmon Run and Theater in the Park. Committed to giving back to the community, Lay It Out Events donates a portion of each event’s proceeds to charity. Through our beneficiaries, we raise awareness and much-needed funds for vital nonprofit groups across the Northwest. As a result, we have given well over $225,000 to local charities over the past 10 years. For more information, visit www.layitoutevents.com