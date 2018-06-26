First Interstate Proudly Unveils Kids’ Food Bank—Children Donate Food to Those in Need

(Photo courtesy of First Interstate Bank)

Few things nourish the soul more than the gift of giving. It is in this spirit that First Interstate Bank, the NorthWest Crossing Farmers Market, and High Desert Food & Farm Alliance are teaming up to help fight hunger and improve regional food insecurity.

Between now and September 14, children 17 and younger who open a new minor savings account at any First Interstate Bank location in Bend will receive $10 in donation bucks for fresh veggies and produce. Children can experience the powerful act of paying it forward by taking their donation bucks to the Northwest Crossing Farmers Market and presenting it to staff at the High Desert Food & Farm Alliance (HDFFA) Grow & Give program booth.

HDFFA staff will use these donation bucks to buy fresh produce, delivering food items weekly to the NeighborImpact Food Bank. This seemingly small gesture will provide nourishment for the estimated 30,000 Central Oregonians who are combatting food insecurity and hunger.

“First Interstate Bank is proud to partner with two exceptional organizations equally committed to making our community a better place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Bill Kuhn, First Interstate President in Bend. “We’re excited to help facilitate this promotion, but the real heroes are the kids. Their efforts and generosity will help put food on the table for Bend families in need.”

“We believe that everyone deserves access to healthy, fresh food no matter their income level,” says Jess Weiland, HDFFA Food & Farm Director. “Through farmers market donations and on-farm harvests we aim to collect 18,000 pounds of fresh food for the food bank this year. Donations from children through the Kids Food Bank program will help nourish our community and provide over 14,500 meals to those neighbors in need.”

The 2018 NorthWest Crossing Farmers Market runs every Saturday, from 10am to 2pm through September 15th on NW Crossing Drive in west Bend.

About First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank is a community banking organization, operating more than 120 banking offices, along with online and mobile banking services, throughout Montana, Wyoming, South Dakota, Idaho, Washington and Oregon. First Interstate is driven by strong family and corporate values, as well as a commitment to exemplary customer service, exceeding customer expectations through products and services and supporting, with leadership and resources, the communities it serves. Learn more at firstinterstate.com.

About High Desert Food & Farm Alliance

The High Desert Food & Farm Alliance (HDFFA) is a local nonprofit with the mission to support a healthy and thriving food and farm network in Central Oregon through education, collaboration and inclusivity. HDFFA supports their mission by running a suite of programs aimed at increasing access to healthy food, as well as supporting farmers and ranchers through season extender grants, networking opportunities, supplies to improve farming practices and the annual HDFFA Directory, a community resource to local food. Learn more at https://hdffa.org/.

About NorthWest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market

The NorthWest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market is the region’s largest farmers market and is celebrating its 10th season this year. Over 100 vendors offer fresh produce, meats, cheeses, eggs, flowers, hand-crafted items and tasty food and drink each week. In addition to great shopping, several local and regional musicians offer an eclectic array of tunes throughout the market. The market runs every Saturday mid-June through mid-September, 10am-2pm on NW Crossing Drive on Bend’s west side. Learn more at www.nwxfarmersmarket.com.