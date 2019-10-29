First Interstate’s Sunriver & Redmond Branches Hosting Companywide Coat Drive

(Photo | Unsplash)

First Interstate, a $14 billion community bank with more than 150 branches across six states, is holding its annual Coats and More Drive to help keep our neighbors warm this winter.

First Interstate branches will collect new or clean, gently used coats, hats, mittens, gloves, scarves, socks, blankets and more. The items will be donated to and distributed by agencies in the local communities.

Since starting the drive in 2009, First Interstate banks have collected and distributed 34,139 items to community partners and schools.

Coordinated by the First Interstate Foundation, this year’s drive kicked off October 28 and runs through November 8.

In the Sunriver area, those interested may drop off donation items at the First Interstate branch located at 57150 Beaver Drive in Sunriver. All donations collected for this effort will benefit The Bethlehem Inn and La Pine Senior Center. In Redmond, donations may be dropped off at First Interstate Bank located at 154 SW 6th Street between the hours of 9am and 5:30pm. All donations collected for this effort will benefit Neighbor Impact.

“The winter months can be particularly difficult for some of our neighbors. For the 11th year in a row, we look forward to working with our generous communities to help folks stay warm this season,” said Kelly Bruggeman, executive director of the First Interstate Foundation.

firsinterstate.com