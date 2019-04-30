First Ortho-Bionomy Practice Opens in Bend

(Photo | Pexels)

Licensed practitioner Elizabeth Mixon has just opened Bend’s first Ortho-Bionomy practice to introduce residents to the benefits of the popular treatment method.

Rooted in Osteopathy, Ortho-Bionomy alleviates chronic pain and stress patterns while reducing muscle tension, soothing joints, increasing flexibility, improving circulation and relaxing the entire body. Unlike traditional massage or chiropractic care which focuses only on one system, Ortho-Bionomy addresses the skeletal, muscular, lymphatic, circulatory and nervous systems in treatment in order to restore the body to natural balance.

During her sessions, Mixon uses dynamic or static postures to make small, subtle adjustments in the arrangement of the bones first and then observes how the connective tissues react to the changes. The method is both effective and profoundly relaxing as no forceful movements or pressures are used. Most people fall asleep during the session.

Licensed massage therapist Krystee Sidwell recommends Mixon to clients who have stubborn injuries that massage alone cannot solve. “The majority of my clients who see Elizabeth report back to me that their pain is lessened considerably,” she says.

“I call her the magic lady,” says client Lis Baccigaluppi of Portland. “It barely seems like she’s doing anything, but I always feel better afterwards. I recommend Mixon to anyone struggling with a chronic injury or pain.”

Mixon is also an experienced Cranial-Sacral therapist and will be offering those services to clients in Bend in addition to Ortho-Bionomy.

Certified by the Society of Ortho-Bionomy International, Mixon is an LMT who has practiced Ortho-Bionomy and Cranial Sacral therapy for over 20 years. Her new Bend office is located at 605 NE Savannah Dr., #3.

elizabethmixon.com • ortho-bionomy.org