Fish Off The Menu For Non-Residents In Oregon

With every passing day, we get another reminder that life has changed a lot in a very short space of time thanks to the spread of COVID-19. Fortunately for those that live in the state, Oregon hasn’t been hit as hard as other parts of the United States of America, and we hope that it stays that way for as long as possible. Despite that, the local authorities have to remain vigilant to ensure that unnecessary risks aren’t taken in relation to importing the problem into Oregon from elsewhere. To that end, out-of-staters are no longer permitted to fish or hunt in Oregon, effective immediately.

While there are many attractions in Oregon that bring thousands of people into the state each month, fishing and hunting are among the most popular. The state is known around the country as something of a fishing destination. The local government has decided that allowing people to enter the state for hunting or fishing poses too great a risk, and so it's been prohibited until further notice.

The announcement about the new restrictions was made on Thursday by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and came with some caveats. Anyone who currently lives in Oregon but has been a resident for less than six months and doesn’t have residency status is still permitted to fish and hunt. For everybody else, fishing, hunting, clamming, and crabbing became a prohibited activity as of midnight on Friday 10th April. The move comes after the authorities became concerned that well-meaning visitors from out of state could accidentally bring COVID-19 with them, and that it could become a blight on Oregonians living in rural areas where access to medical care doesn’t come quickly or easily. While it will result in a reduction in the number of people out participating in any of the names activities, it doesn’t go as far as similar measures introduced elsewhere. As an example, in Washington State, even residents are banned from fishing or hunting until the government gives the all-clear.

At the same time as making the announcement, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife conceded that many people living out of state have purchased a 2020 license to go about their usual hunting or fishing activities but will now be unable to do so. It’s hoped that those people will still be able to return to the state later this year, or failing that some licenses can be transferred across to 2021 free of charge. For specific licenses – those that pertain to spring turkey or spring bear tags, for example – refunds can be given if license holders contact their original point of purchase.

Although residents of Oregon are still permitted to go about their hunting or fishing activity as normal, there are some additional rules they’re expected to observe and respect in accordance with the national ‘Stay At Home, Save Lives’ initiative. Among them is an expectation that people go to the nearest available destination to hut or fish rather than traveling further afield. Even when outdoors, staying a minimum of six feet away from any citizen who isn’t a member of your immediate household is also required. Anyone considering heading outside for any activity is encouraged to check websites and newspapers before heading off, as many private areas are currently closed, as are State Parks and several beaches and boat ramps. If the information you’re looking for isn’t available online, you should make a phone call to confirm the status of your intended destination before you set off. If you or someone in your household is sick or displays any of the known symptoms of COVID-19, you shouldn’t leave the house at all.

That’s a lot to remember, but there’s still more information to give. The majority of license sales agents are currently closed to in-person business, and so any licenses that need to be purchased should be bought online. Additionally, all necessary goods that will be required during hunting, fishing, or your journey to or from your chosen location should be bought in advance, including all food and sanitation. Many stores are closed, and the fewer people coming into contact with each other in stores, the lower the chance of the virus being transmitted. These conditions are expected to continue for several weeks and will remain in place until local authorities receive further guidance from the state and national government, allowing them to take a more relaxed approach.

It goes almost without saying that the crisis is having an impact on many local businesses, with some unable to sell any goods or services whatsoever until the restrictions no longer apply. Some, though, are finding ways to diversify their offering and continue making money in the process. Others are still making products, but giving them away for free. One such example is the Shine Distillery and Grill in Portland, which would normally be full of people buying and sampling craft beers and enjoying a fine dining experience. As that isn’t currently possible, the owners of the facility have decided to create alcohol-based sanitizer instead , and give it away for free to citizens and businesses who require it. It may not make them any money in the short term, but they’ll be hoping that Oregonians remember their kindness and come back to see them for food and drink in a few weeks or months time when hopefully all of the current panic and upheaval will be a thing of the past.

Nobody knows how long this might go on for, and the news that Oregon is now off-limits to anyone wanting to catch a few fish or indulge in a little hunting will be bad news to many people who are desperate for a distraction or a way of passing the time. No decision like this is taken lightly, though, and so we have to rest assured that any such measures are decided upon with the protection of the public in mind. In the meantime, if you’re an Oregonian native and you have the relevant equipment, you might never get a better opportunity to enjoy some peace and quiet with a fishing rod.