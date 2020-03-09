Five Tips on Renovating a Restaurant

Running an eatery is a common choice for many people looking to start their own business. Whether it’s a big chain restaurant or an independent establishment, it’s usually a case of renovating a previously used space, rather than constructing a building from scratch.

The reason for this is that a previously used space most likely has certain fixtures that can be used again, which in theory makes the project a little easier.

However, there are still plenty of things that can go wrong when renovating these areas, think about these tips before you start.

Budget

Like any project, it’s important to consider the budget . You will need to think carefully about which materials are affordable, but still safe to use and fit in with the overall design of the restaurant. The costs of labor will also have to be factored in. Try to keep things below budget in the beginning if possible, as this will allow room for extra costs if need be, but will still be affordable.

Design

Once you have found a space to open your restaurant, take a good look around and get an idea of what you can do with it. There are many different layout options you can choose from; it will all depend on your personal preference and the type of restaurant you’re planning to open. A good interior design, including décor, is important to attract your customers.

Schedule

If you’re planning on opening a business, you will want to get started as soon as possible. Your marketing campaigns may have promised customers that the restaurant will open by a specific date, make sure that you can deliver on time. If all goes well, the renovations will run smoothly and quickly.

However, there is a possibility that some of the work will be delayed for a number of reasons. Make sure that you are setting a realistic schedule for the work to be done by.

Power

Testing the wiring and electrics in your establishment is essential. You certainly can’t run a restaurant without any power, so always check to see whether the building has backup generators . Additionally, it’s important that you check the wiring as old or damaged electrics can result in fires or injury. Keep your staff and customers safe by carrying out regular checks.

Surrounding Areas

It’s more than likely that the building you have moved into will have other stores, eateries, offices etc. surrounding it. Be respectful of your neighbors and do everything you can to ensure your renovations aren’t disrupting their business too much. These people are all potential customers, you don’t want to put them off by causing problems. Of course, this type of project will produce noise, mess and minor inconveniences, but do what you can to keep these at a minimum.

Opening a restaurant is an exciting prospect, an opportunity to bring people together and share a love of great food. You’re likely to have a very specific vision in mind, but allow room for changes.

Use the tips listed above as a guide to your renovation project.