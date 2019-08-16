Five Ways to Make Your Small Business Look Bigger Than It Really Is

Having a small business comes with many benefits. However, that doesn’t mean having a larger business doesn’t come with benefits of its own.

A larger business has the appearance of being more successful, and it also gives the appearance of being more trustworthy. Both are things that you can use to drive your business, but how do you do that when you have a small operation?

You don’t have to look like a Fortune 500 company to harness the benefits of having a bigger business! Give customers the appearance of being a little bit bigger than you are, without giving up the benefits of running a small business, with these tips.

Create a Custom Sign with Three Dimensional Metal Letters

If you have a physical location, and customers and clients regularly visit that location, you’ve got a lot of work to do to make your business look the best it can. That means choosing displays at a retail location carefully, but it also means choosing your signage carefully, especially if you have a consulting business or you offer services instead of products.

Spend the money on a high-quality sign that features architectural-grade cut metal letters. They look great on the outside of a building, on a sign that’s permanently installed in the yard, or on a wall outside your office in a larger commercial building. It will give you the appearance of importance and it gives customers the appearance that you have enough money to spend on specialized signage.

Have a Dress Code

Offices seem to get more and more casual as the years go by. That can be good for employees, because it can help ensure they are comfortable at work, but it does nothing for the impression you make on customers and clients.

Even if you’re your company’s only employee, it’s a good idea to have a dress code. Dress up for a consultation, or order custom shirts for your employees to wear. A put-together appearance can boost customer trust, and it can make your business appear larger and more professional than you are.

Rethink Your Email

You have an email address, but have you thought about how it is perceived by other people? If you want your email address to make it seem like you’re managing a slightly larger company than you actually do, follow these tips for creating a professional email address:

Avoid using free email services. Instead, use your own domain. It looks more professional than a Gmail account.

Choose your name carefully. Using only your first name will make it obvious that your business is small. Use your first and last name to give the appearance of having more employees.

Make sure your messages look professional and consistent. The best way to do that is to create an email signature that features your contact information listed at the bottom of each message.

Be Just a Little Less Available

You want to be available for your customers, but that doesn’t mean you want to appear desperate for their service. If you want your business to appear larger than it is, you have to make it look like you’re busier than you really are.

For example, plan a deadline of a week or two away instead of saying you’ll have it done within the day. That gives the illusion that you’re working on other projects. It also gives you plenty of time to make sure it’s done right!

An answering service can help too. Not only can it help you save time, it also gives the appearance of importance. After all, you would never expect to call Bill Gates directly!

Partner with a Professional Designer

A professional designer is a huge asset to every business, but they are often under-utilized or not utilized at all. Designers can provide your business with many benefits by helping you with projects that include:

Creating a professional logo that can be used on business cards, stationary, and more.

Designing a user-friendly website with SEO in mind.

Creating custom packaging for a wide variety of products.

Decorating interior spaces for retail locations and consultants.

Ensuring your designs are consistent across many different mediums.

You don’t necessarily want to appear as large as Walmart or Amazon, but that doesn’t mean you want your business to give the impression of being a little hole in the wall either! No matter how small your business, with these tips, you can make it appear larger and enjoy the benefits that come along with bigger, more trustworthy companies.