Five Winemaker Dinners to Launch Cork & Barrel Fundraising Event in July

Cork & Barrel, KIDS Center’s largest fundraiser of the year, will be held from July 19-21. This event which focuses on wine, food, and philanthropy, has become the largest of its kind in Central Oregon, raising approximately 20% of KIDS Center’s annual operating budget each year. Since its inception in 2013, Cork & Barrel festivities have been inaugurated with Winemaker Dinners held at various locations throughout Central Oregon.

Limited to just 40 attendees, these dinners are meant to be small and intimate, providing guests with the opportunity to have one-on-one interactions with local and regional chefs, and winemakers from the beautiful Sonoma County. Tickets are going fast, with each dinner already half sold.

KIDS Center’s Development Director, Robin Antonson shares, “KIDS Center is proud to present five Winemaker Dinners this year, each with their own unique flair. CHOW Restaurant and The Victorian Caf é are both Cork & Barrel Winemaker Dinner veterans and will carry on their tradition this year. We’re excited to welcome three new restaurant partners including The Brickhouse, The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, and CURRENTS at the Riverhouse.”

Two years ago, CURRENTS underwent a major 2 million dollar renovation. CURRENTS at the Riverhouse features a totally re-imagined restaurant, patio and lounge with innovative beverages and a fresh Pacific Northwest menu with local ingredients. Chef Michael Stanton delivers light, bold and clean flavors in contemporary interpretations of classic French cuisine. Incorporating modern American and international influences, Stanton orchestrates an exciting dining experience that reflects the unique energy of Bend’s iconic Riverhouse on the Deschutes. What could be better than sipping on iconic Sonoma County wines; noshing on expertly matched dinner courses; and an intimate evening with winery owner, Bettina! Laurel Glen has been producing since 1968 and is considered one of the iconic producers in Sonoma.

Jeff Porad, owner of the Brickhouse, is ecstatic to work with Rodney Strong Vineyards, as he has featured these wines on his list for a number of years. The Brickhouse is a beautiful restaurant in the heart of downtown Bend, known for their quality steaks and inviting atmosphere. Winemaker Greg Morthole will be on hand for this very special evening highlighting the Rodney Strong commitment to craftsmanship and their wine’s sense of place. Rodney Strong Vineyards received the “American Winery of the Year” award by Wine Enthusiast magazine in 2013.

The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse sits on the edge of Suttle Lake, an icon of the Central Oregon region. The culture of the newly renovated lodge will pair with the modern and hip flair of Donelan Family Wines for an evening of wine, food, and fun. KIDS Center has partnered with Bend Party Bus to provide transportation to and from this dinner locale for 20 people. Guests will get to know winery owner, Cushing Donelan, on the ride out to Suttle Lodge & Boathouse.

Limited rooms are available at discounted rates for overnight stays. Contact Suttle Lodge and reference Cork & Barrel.

CHOW restaurant was opened in 2007 as one of the first “farm to fork” restaurants in Bend. Owner/Chef David Touvell favors good vibes over pretension and keeps dishes simple, so the flavors stay front and center. The CHOW attitude partners perfectly with Quivira Vineyards, a premium producer of Zinfandel, Sauvignon Blanc, and Rhone varietals built upon intentional wine growing and a thoughtful commitment to sustainable and organic farming. Winemaker Hugh Chappelle’s experience in the world of wine is lengthy, and this dynamite and complementary winemaker dinner will no doubt be one of a kind.

The Victorian Café has generously opened up their beautiful outdoor dining space for this Winemaker Dinner featuring Chef OJ Robinson, a long time supporter of KIDS Center and Cork & Barrel. Chef OJ is the culinary director at the Benson in Portland. Owner/winemaker, Jake Bilbro of Limerick Lane, and owner/winemaker, Clay Mauritson of Mauritson wines, are childhood friends who have each developed their own, individual wine making styles. Both wineries have a rich history in Sonoma County that spans generations – Limerick Lane first planted grapes in 1910 and Mauritson in 1868.

“These Winemaker Dinner pairings have been carefully and thoughtfully curated by our Development team and we hope you are as excited as we are to kick off the Cork & Barrel weekend of events. These dinners are filling quickly and half of the tickets are already purchased, so don’t wait to get yours. By attending these events, you help make our work at KIDS Center possible.” says Shelly Smith, KIDS Center’s Executive Director.

Chefs are working hard on crafting menus for the dinners and KIDS Center staff will be posting the menus on Cork & Barrel’s website as soon as they are received. But don’t wait because seats are going fast. Tickets for Winemaker Dinners, held on July 19th, are available for $100 per person at corkandbarrel.org . Tickets are also available for A Sip of Cork & Barrel, held on July 20, and the Grand Cru fundraising gala, held on July 21, at corkandbarrel.org . Both of these events will be held at Broken Top Club in Bend.

About KIDS Center

Built by the community and for the community, KIDS Center is dedicated to the prevention, evaluation, and treatment of all forms of child abuse. In a child-friendly environment, KIDS Center provides comprehensive medical evaluations to children who may have been abused, seeking to find out what has happened and to provide a path to healing through family support and therapeutic services. In 2017, KIDS Center served 3,830 children and families in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties, at zero cost to them. Information about KIDS Center, including services provided and annual reports, can be found at www.kidscenter.org .

About Cork & Barrel

A three-day fundraising series of events focusing on food, wine, and philanthropy, Cork & Barrel has grown to be the largest food and wine event in Central Oregon since its inception in 2013. Cork & Barrel 2018 is presented by Avion Water Company. Additional support from First Interstate Bank , Central Oregon Radiology Associates , Les Schwab , Bend Broadband , Bend Radio Group , Horizon Broadcasting Group , Combined Communications , US Bank , Law Offices

of Warren John West, PC , Bigfoot Beverages , NW Natural , Hasson Company Realtors , and Merrill Lynch . A Sip of Cork & Barrel is presented by Hayden Homes and NW Self Storage . All revenue generated at Cork & Barrel directly benefits KIDS Center. Information about Cork & Barrel can be found at www.corkandbarrel.org .