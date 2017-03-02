FivePine Lodge & Conference Center Celebrates 10 Years

(Photo above: FivePine Lodge | Photo Courtesy of FivePine Lodge)

FivePine Lodge and Conference Center is celebrating their ten year anniversary in 2017 with special room rates, add-ons and more.

FivePine made TripAdvisor’s Top 25 hotels in the United States and has held the coveted four diamond award from AAA for six years in a row. They hold the honor of the Top Wedding Destination from Oregon Bride Magazine and the Top Retreat Destination from NW Meetings & Events.

The FivePine campus features 24 luxurious cabins with an additional 12 set to open by early summer 2017, eight in-lodge rooms, a stunning conference center, an on-campus spa, movie theatre, brew pub and athletic club.

Founder and owner Bill Willitts recalls the opening of FivePine Lodge as a brainchild of his wife, Zoe.

“Starting with our employees, we value treating all people with respect and dignity,” he says. “Life works best from a place of love, acceptance, compassion

and forgiveness.”

That labor of love still stands at FivePine Lodge and Conference Center. Now ten years later, the property is run by their son Greg and is still a family run business.

Guests are welcomed with a nightly complimentary beer and wine reception, free use of custom cruiser bikes to maneuver around the quaint western-themed town of Sisters, free use of the on-campus Sisters Athletic Club and many more perks during their stay.

Steps out the back door of every cabin lies the Peterson Ridge Trail System with 26 miles of stacked loop shared trails and single track perfect for the avid mountain biker or hiker.

General Manager Greg Willitts says he works with his dedicated staff to ensure each guest feels a special Sisters welcome.

“Our hope is that each of our guests, whether they are here for business or leisure, are able to take some time to relax and get in touch with what’s important,” he says. “The towering pine trees, the bright star-filled sky, a cozy cabin; those things can help you breathe a little easier.’

www.fivepinelodge.com