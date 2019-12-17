Flannel & Frost Exceeds Expectations with $100,000 Raised

(Photo | Courtesy of Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend hosted its Second Annual Flannel & Frost Fundraiser on December 6 — a high-energy, festive event supporting youth development programs. Two anonymous donors gave gifts of $10,000 each, taking net proceeds to just over a record-breaking $100,000. The Clubs depend on the community in order to provide supportive relationships and opportunities for growth that inspire and empower youth to reach their full potential in the classroom, at home and in our community.

“Flannel & Frost exceeded our expectations in every way,” shared Juliana Williams, executive director. “Guests were decked in the most festive flannel, the holiday showcase impressed, and most of all, the Bend community showed up with their generosity and we exceeded our fundraising goal! Because of our amazing sponsors and guests, we can deliver on our mission and meet the growing needs in our community.”

The event, held at the Downtown Club location, drew more than 200 attendees together for a fun-filled, festive evening of celebration and philanthropy. Happy Campers RV Rentals, a division of Beaver Coach Sales, proudly sponsored this year’s event. “A company’s reputation is based on the company they keep,” said Happy Campers owner, Ty Kelly. “We count ourselves lucky to be in the company of the Boys and Girls Club of Bend. The heart and dedication that their staff puts into this event, year over year, permeates the soul and sends auction paddles sky-high. Well done on another successful Flannel and Frost!”

With the help of dedicated sponsors, partners, staff members, board members and volunteers, the Downtown Boys & Girls Club gymnasium was transformed into a winter wonderland. Event highlights included a holiday showcase performed by the Boys & Girls Club members, a delicious family style dinner provided by Bowtie Catering Company, a high energy auctioneering team from Baker Auction Co., over 70 live and silent auction packages, a wreath raffle with a jewelry surprise sponsored by Saxon’s Fine Jewelers and of course the beautifully-themed decorated Christmas trees.

The event also marked the official start to the Club’s 25th anniversary! Further events for the Club’s 25th anniversary campaign are being planned for 2020.

