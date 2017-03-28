Foodie Crawl Lands Another Stellar Lineup for Annual Progressive Dinner/Pub Crawl Sunday, April 23

Sixth annual progressive dinner style pub crawl draws foodies to downtown Bend to celebrate local food and drink with an after party held at McMenamins and all proceeds to benefit Bend’s Community Center

Bend Community Center (BCC) announces the sixth Annual Foodie Crawl to be held on Sunday, April 23 from 3-6pm followed by an After Party with desserts, a complimentary glass of McMenamins champagne, live music from Precious Byrd and a raffle at McMenamins Old St. Francis School, from 6-9pm.

The Foodie Crawl, a combination of ‘progressive dinner’ and ‘pub crawl,’ is a celebration of local food and drink where participants sample small plates and beverage pairings from chefs and restaurants in downtown Bend. Guests set their own pace, exploring each stop on the tour at their leisure. This is a mobile feast, unlike any other event in Central Oregon to celebrate the important role Bend’s Community Center has within our community.

Proceeds from the event will benefit BCC’s Feed the Hungry program, which provides more than 4,000 meals each month to those in need. Tickets are $85 per person and are available online at www.thefoodiecrawl.com, www.bendscommunitycenter.org, or by calling BCC at 541-312-2069.

Participating chefs, restaurants and beverage pairing providers include: Hola, Bonta Gelato, Mother’s Café downtown, Brickhouse, 900 Wall, Good Drop Wine Shoppe featuring Tetherow, Atlas Cider, Joolz, Crafted Life, Salud, J-Dub and Spork. More restaurants to be announced in coming weeks!

For more information about the Foodie Crawl, visit www.thefoodiecrawl.com or contact BCC at 541-312-2069.

Bend’s Community Center

Bend’s Community Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that creates opportunities and provides support to help people overcome basic barriers to success through a variety of programs including Feed the Hungry, Senior meal and healthy living programs, Keep them Warm and Bend’s Community Preschool. The organization depends on donations and volunteers to support its programs. Donations may be sent to BCC/FTH, 1036 NE 5thStreet, Bend, OR 97701 or online: http://www.bendscommunitycenter.org/. All donations are tax deductible.