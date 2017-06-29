Forest Service Works to Control Weeds Across Central Oregon

Over 10,000 Acres Treated Annually

As part of an ongoing campaign to halt the spread of invasive weeds, this year the Forest Service will treat more than 10,000 acres of weed infestations on Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and the Crooked River National Grassland administered lands.

Often overlooked or unrecognized, invasive weeds are a major threat to both public and private lands in Oregon. They reproduce quickly while displacing or altering native plant communities and they cause long-lasting ecological and economic problems.

Work will follow the design features in the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and Crooked River National Grassland Record of Decision for the 2012 Invasive Plant treatment project.

Treatments will take place along roads, at rock quarry sites, and at some other areas with a high disturbance. For a map of planned treatment sites, see attached documents or visit: www.fs.usda.gov/deschutes or www.fs.usda.gov/ochoco. Implementation will be carried out by the Forest Service and a number of government and non-profit partners throughout Central Oregon.

Forest Service land managers employ an Early Detection / Rapid Response (EDRR) strategy for mapping and treating invasive infestations. EDRR increases the chances of successfully restoring invasive plant sites by treating new infestations before they become large, thereby reducing the time and cost associated with treatment and the potential ecological damage.

Invasive plants increase fire hazards, degrade fish and wildlife habitat, displace native plants, impair water quality, and even degrade scenic beauty and recreational opportunities. They also reduce forage opportunities for livestock and wildlife.

A study by the Oregon Department of Agriculture found that invasive weeds cost Oregon’s economy $83.5 million annually. To learn more about the threat of invasive weeds and how you can help prevent them, visit http://www.playcleango.org/

Contact Invasive Plant Program Manager Sarah Callaghan at (541) 416-6588 or sacallaghan@fs.fed.us for more information.