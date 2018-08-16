Forum in Bend to Focus on Safety in Cannabis Industry

Cannabis growers and extractors are invited to an unprecedented opportunity to learn from government and business leaders about safety and health in the cannabis industry as part of a two-day event in Bend next month.

Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA), a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, is one of several partners presenting the September 18-19 cannabis forum – “Safety and Health in the Cannabis Industry: From Seed to Shatter” – at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes.

The cannabis forum is part of the larger Central Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Conference, which will tackle a range of other workplace health and safety issues.

The forum arrives as the industry surrounding cannabis – a legal agricultural commodity in Oregon – continues to evolve. It will address multiple health and safety topics, and afford participants a question-and-answer session. It will feature speakers from Oregon OSHA; the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC); Oregon Department of Agriculture; the Portland and Bend fire departments; and Oregon-based grow and extraction operations.

Topics include:

OLCC requirements

Cannabis grow operations

Hydrocarbon extraction

Carbon dioxide extraction

CO2 and alcohol extraction

Fire marshal regulations

Pesticide regulations

Ergonomic risk factors

Oregon OSHA consultation services

Registration for the Central Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Conference, which includes the cannabis forum, is now open. The cost to attend ranges from $55 to $210. For more details about the cannabis forum – including specific presentation times and topic areas – or to register, go to https://safetyseries.cvent.com/central18.

Oregon OSHA, a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, enforces the state’s workplace safety and health rules and works to improve workplace safety and health for all Oregon workers. For more information, visit www.osha.oregon.gov.

The Department of Consumer and Business Services is Oregon’s largest business regulatory and consumer protection agency. For more information, go to www.dcbs.oregon.gov.