FoundersPad Announces Investment in Bend-Based The No-Bake Cookie Co.

FoundersPad, an early-stage venture fund with dedicated mentoring, announced today that it has made an investment in Bend-based The No-Bake Cookie Company. Along with the capital investment, FoundersPad is actively mentoring the company to help accelerate growth and expand into more stores around the country.

The No-Bake Cookie Company was founded by Carol and Tom Healy after Mrs. Healy’s homemade no-bake cookies consistently sold out at their family owned neighborhood market. Consumer demand for a childhood favorite treat spurred the start of a successful company.

When The No-Bake Cookie Company initially engaged FoundersPad the company was profitable and its products were carried in over 4,500 stores nationwide. The Healys knew, however, that with the help of a team of experienced entrepreneurs in their corner that they could significantly accelerate their growth and expansion.

FoundersPad brought together a strong team of mentors to help with further development of the company, including Scott Allan, former CEO of HydroFlask and current general manager of Helen of Troy; Heather Howitt, founder of Oregon Chai and the Meriwether Group; Jason Moyer, principal of the Cascadian Group and David Uri, partner at Endurance Holdings.

“The team that we brought together to work with the Healys shows not only the deep knowledge and expertise that can be found in Bend, but more importantly the amazing impact that a team of this caliber can make on a company’s trajectory,” says Chris Capdevila, FoundersPad principal.

Eric Healy, COO of The No-Bake Cookie Company says, “FoundersPad has been instrumental in the development of foundational business practices aimed at fueling our scale up, guiding our product margin strategy, fundraising, branding and culture, operations and building a national sales team.”

Since partnering with The No-Bake Cookie Company, FoundersPad has helped raise $500,000 in conjunction with CircleUp. The company is experiencing rapid growth, hiring locally for a second shift, expanding their national sales team, and selling cookies in an additional 2,000 stores nationwide, bringing them to a total of over 6,500 stores.

FoundersPad is committed to supporting fearless entrepreneurs on their journey to develop enduring businesses that are disrupting key markets and helping the local economy thrive.

