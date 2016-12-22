FoundersPad Announces Investment In Bend-Based ZeroTransform

(Photos courtesy of FoundersPad)

FoundersPad, an early-stage venture fund with dedicated mentoring, has made an investment in Bend-based virtual reality game developer ZeroTransform. FoundersPad has been mentoring the pioneering start-up for the past year and has co-invested with other funds.

“This is an exciting market with a tremendous amount of potential. ZeroTransform has not only been an innovator in bringing immersive cinematic VR games to life, but is well positioned to be one of the premier game developers in this emerging market,” said Chris Capdevila, principal at FoundersPad. “With the VR hardware wars heating up, significant improvement in the user experience and dropping prices, VR gaming is becoming a sought-after reality for the mass market.”

“Virtual Reality brings people closer than ever before into a world beyond imagination. Human perception can be seamlessly integrated into a digital existence. Never before has 3D content been so physical and so immersive than in VR,” said Justin Moravetz, founder and CEO at ZeroTransform. “We are at the forefront of innovation in uncharted territory where new experiences are waiting to be invented. Dreams become reality and reality becomes dreams.”

Moving aggressively into the holiday season, ZeroTransform released an enhanced version of Proton Pulse on Sony’s PlayStation VR, which is prominently featured in the PlayStation VR store. Rounding out the holiday releases is Pulsar for Facebook’s Oculus Rift, who sought out ZeroTransform to develop the game to support the launch of their new Touch controllers.



When FoundersPad first started working with Moravetz, they recruited Scot Bayless, who had extensive experience in the gaming industry, as a key member of the mentor team. Midway through the mentoring process, Bayless joined ZeroTransform as COO. Bayless observes, “I’ve seen many teams struggle with that first transition from a great concept to a real product backed by goals, a strategy and a plan with focused execution. FoundersPad has been a tremendous source of insight, feedback and operational experience for ZeroTransform during that transition.”

“This is what the FoundersPad model is all about,” says Jason Moyer, Fund Manager at FoundersPad, “We identify the key areas where the start-up needs help and use our extensive network to find the right people to propel them to the next level.”

