Four Conflict Management Strategies Every Leader Should Know

Stepping into a career as a manager or supervisor requires a certain type of personality and skills. While it is easy enough to just bark out orders at your staff, it’s a whole other thing to lead them, motivate them, inspire them, and really create a culture of respect in the workplace. Unfortunately, things aren’t always smooth, and even with the best leaders in place, there can still be conflict in the workplace.

When conflicts do arise, it is your job as a leader/manager to not only get to the bottom of the problem but find a solution that benefits all. This can seem a whole lot easier said than done. To help you navigate the waters of conflict resolution, here are some management strategies you can use.

It’s Time to Listen

The first step in any conflict resolution is to listen to both sides intently. You need to hear them out so that you can get a better understanding of the issue at hand. Depending on what the issue is, and how heated the debate is, you may need to speak to the parties separately, or it can be a combined meeting.

After you have listened to both sides, be sure you repeat back your understanding of what the problem is. You want to be absolutely sure you have understood what was said.

Encourage Compromise on Both Sides

When dealing with conflict, it’s important not to think in terms of winners and losers. Each party should feel as though they have gained something, but also that they had to give up something to reach a resolution. This is the definition of compromise. By compromising, both parties feel equal, as one isn’t coming out better than the other. It’s a great way to keep things level in the office and not have employees getting upset and angry.

Lean On the Tools You Learned in School

As a final tip, when you do hit those periods where it feels you may be in over your head, and you’re trying hard to resolve conflicts in the workplace, it’s wise to lean on the tools and theories you learned in your post-secondary education. Degree programs such as the online MBA in Management at Walsh University explores how you can work to solve conflicts and issues in the workplace in an effective and ethical way. Those foundations you learned can help you to get through the bumps in the road.

Be Sure to Follow-Up

Once a resolution has been determined, it’s also important you follow up in a timely manner. You want to be sure that each employee feels like they were heard, respected, and that they are satisfied with the outcome. Follow up can be done by phone, an email, or a face-to-face meeting.

Conflict Resolution is Part of the Job

There are many benefits and rewards in being a manager or leader in the workplace, but with those comes the added responsibility of making sure all employees are heard and respected.